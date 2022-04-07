Obituary

BONELLO. On April 6, at his residence, JOSEPH, aged 67, residing in San Ġwann, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his most beloved wife Sandra; his daughter Joanna and partner Jason Zammit, his grandchildren Sean and Julia and his brother John. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, April 9, at 8am, for San Ġwann parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG BARTOLO. On April 6, VICTOR of Balzan, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Lina, his children Diane, Kenneth, Lorraine, Caroline, Simon, his grandchildren and his great-granddaughter. The funeral cortege leaves St Vincent De Paul tomorrow Friday 8th April for Our Lady of the Annunciation parish church, Balzan, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord grant him eternal rest.

SAPIANO. On April 3, CARMEN, of Sliema, aged 75, passed away in tragic circumstances. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Piera, wife of Damien Degiorgio, her granddaughters Federica and Francesca, her brothers and her in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives, and friends.The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, April 7, at 1.30pm for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Tomorrow’s 6.30pm Mass at Pembroke parish church will be offered for the repose of the soul of VICTOR J. PACE. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO DUPUIS – ALBERT. On his eighth anniversary. Wonderful and happy memories of a very special husband and father who loved and cared for us so much. May he rest in peace. Tessie, Alex, Caroline and Veronica and their families.

CUMBO. In ever loving memory of EILEEN, on the 38th anniversary of her death, always in our hearts. George, daughters Jackie and Annabelle.

dei CONTI STAGNO NAVARRA – PATRICIA. Loving and treasured memories of our beloved mother on the 12th anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed but always in our thoughts and prayers. Peter, Stephen, James, Adrian, Patrick, Lorraine.

