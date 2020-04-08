Obituary

TARPEY. On April 7, at his residence, BRIAN NEVILLE, aged 82, widower of Patricia May née Bonnici, passed away peacefully, he went to meet the Risen Lord and be reunited with his late son Stephen. He leaves to mourn his great loss his daughters Elaine, Louise and her husband Stirling Cotzec, his daughter-in-law Maureen, widow of his son Stephen, his grandson James, his sister-in-law Frances Padovani, together with his extended family in the UK, especially his niece Patricia and her husband Peter Wood. His other friends from Lancashire, UK, Barbara, Bryn and Sandra. Also his lifelong friend Trevor Pettingill and very good friends Joseph and his sister Carmen Farrugia. Special thanks to Major Ronald Abela for his great support. In the current circumstances and in line with the health directives, the family shall only conduct a private blessing and burial. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, on Monday, April 13, at 9am to Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. A church service will be announced at a later date. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank his private doctor, the Hospice Malta staff, especially the doctors, nurses, physio­therapists for their dedicated care.

In Memoriam

de’ CONTI MANDUCA – NOEL. Loving memories on his 12th anniversary. His brothers, sisters and their families. (10.12.41 – 8.4.2008). Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GOUDER – LINA. In loving memory, fondly remembered today and always. Simone, Francis, Karl, Simon and Nicky.

MULVANEY – SUSAN (11.11.1946 – 07.10.2017). In loving memory of a dear wife and caring mother and grandmother, on the 30th month of her demise. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her husband Charles Sacco, her daughters Marika and her husband Marcel Gatt, and Daniela and her husband Robert Camilleri, her granddaughters Klara and Maya, her family members as well as other relatives and numerous friends, especially her loyal listeners on RTK and Radju Malta. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal;

Love leaves a memory no one can steal.

RANSLEY – LAURA. Treasured and unfading memories of a most beloved wife and mother on the fourth anniversary of her demise. So sadly missed by her husband John and her twin sons Lawrence and Jonathan and their respective families.

SAMMUT – EDWIN. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather today, on the first anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his wife Pauline, his children Mario, Josanne and Antonella, their spouses Angela, Simon and Mark, his grandchildren David, Veronica, Malcolm, Carl, Andrea, Steven and Elena, other relatives and friends. Kindly keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

