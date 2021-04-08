Obituaries

BORG GRECH. On April 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANNA, aged 62, residing in Birżebbuġa. She leaves to mourn her loss, her beloved husband Raymond, her brothers and sisters, numerous nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, April 9, for Birżebbuġa parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks goes to Antoinette, Colin, Sarah and Carol, for always being there and the nurses at Oncology Ward 1 for their dedication.

CALLEJA. On April 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, CAROL, of Madliena, aged 80, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his devoted wife Gina, his daughter Nicole and her husband Simon Stilon, his son Sacha and his wife Nicola, his beloved grandchildren Jonathan, Andrew and Sienna, Emilia, Cecily and Alexander. His sisters Lou and her partner Albert, Rose and her husband Alfred Mallia Milanes, his sister-in-law Manon and brother-in-law Joe Micallef. Also mourning his loss are his sister-in-law Carole and her husband Ronnie Emmanuel and all his nephews and nieces and their families, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Friday, April 9, at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl Tat-Tarġa, at 9am. No flowers by request but donations to the Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On April 5, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMEN née Azzopardi, of Rabat residing at St Catherine’s Home, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Frederick, her sons Joseph R. and his wife Bridget, Frederick and his wife Sonya, Francis and his wife Ingrid, her grandchildren Duncan, Max and his wife Annette, Denise and her husband James, Emma, Adam, Erika and Luisa and their respective partners, in-laws, other rela-tives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, April 8, at 2.30pm, for St Paul’s Metropolitan Cathedral, Mdina, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment at the Attard cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Soup Kitchen, OFM Valletta (APS account number 41286610023), will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to give special thanks to the dedicated staff at St Catherine’s Home and Mater Dei Hospital, for their care and attention.

In Memoriam

de’ CONTI MANDUCA – NOEL. Fond and loving memories on his 13th anniversary. (10.12.41 – 8.4.2008). His brothers, sisters and their families.

GOUDER – LINA. Fondly re-membered today and always. Simone, Francis, Karl, Simon and Nicky. Rest in peace.

SAMMUT – EDWIN. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather today, on the second anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed and fondly re-membered by his wife Pauline, his children Mario, Josanne and Antonella, their spouses Angela, Simon and Mark, his grandchildren David, Veronica, Malcolm, Carl, Andrea, Steven and Elena, other relatives and friends. Kindly keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

