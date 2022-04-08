Obituaries

BORG BARTOLO. On April 6, VICTOR of Balzan, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Lina, his children Diane, Kenneth, Lorraine, Caroline, Simon, his grandchildren and his great-granddaughter. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence today, Friday, April 8, for the Annunciation parish church, Balzan, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GAUCI. On April 3, ANTHONY, of Għargħur, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Anna, his children Mario and his wife Anna Maria, Fr David, Archpriest of Naxxar, and Stephen, his grandchildren Christine and James and their partners Angelo and Sandra, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, April 9, for the Collegiate of Marija Bambina, Naxxar, where a concelebrated Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment at Għargħur cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff of Golden Care Home for their care and dedication.

MERCIECA. On April 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, ĠUŻEPPA, aged 104, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Loved and remembered by her nephews and nieces, their respective spouses and children, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, April 8, at 1.30pm, for the Augustinian church, Tarxien, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at All Souls Cemetery, Tarxien. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Pembroke parish church will be offered for the repose of the soul of VICTOR J. PACE. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

de’ CONTI MANDUCA – NOEL. Unfading memories of our dear brother on his 14th anniversary. 10.12.4 – 08.04.2008. His brothers, sisters and their families.

FARRUGIA RANDON – Dr ROBERT FARRUGIA RANDON. Wonderful memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 25th anniversary of his passing on to a better life. So sadly missed by his wife Josephine, his children Stanley and Roberta and their families, his brothers and sister and their families, patients and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A prayer is solicited.

GOUDER – LINA. Fondly remembered today and always. Simone, Francis, Karl, Simon and Nicky.

SAMMUT – EDWIN. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather today, on the third anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his wife Pauline, his children Mario, Josanne and Antonella, their spouses Angela, Simon and Mark, his grandchildren David, Veronica, Malcolm, Carl, Andrea, Steven and Elena. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said, today, Friday, at 7pm, at St Julian’s parish church. Please keep him in your prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To whom it may concern

The committee of Pietà Hotspurs FC announces that between April 8 and 15, at 6pm, they are receiving tenders for the lease of the grounds of Pietà Hotspurs for a period of five years starting from June 1, 2022. Anyone interested should inform the secretary in writing on pietafc@mfa.com.mt by the said date and time.

