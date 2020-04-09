Obituaries

BENCINI. On April 7, Dr LEON BENCINI, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss, Nadine and their son James, his brothers Edward and his wife Nathalie, Godwin and his wife Anne and his sister Moira Boland, his nephews and nieces, in-laws, other relatives and friends. In the current circumstances and in line with health directives, the family shall only conduct a private blessing and burial in the family grave, today, Thursday, April 9. A memorial Mass will be announced at a later stage. No flowers by request but donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor, Ħamrun, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH. On April 7, at Gozo General Hospital, MARIJA née Grech, widow of Joseph, aged 97, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children M’Angelo and his wife Sylvia, Gregory and his wife Esther, Lucy, George and his wife Lilian, Saviour and his wife Maria, Mario and his wife Eileen, Emmanuel and his wife Giovanna and Emmanuel, widower of her daughter Josephine, her brother Mgr. Joseph Grech, her sister Doris Vella, widow of Anthony, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her cousins, together with her numerous nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. In the current circumstances and in line with health directives, on Wednesday, April 8, the family held a private blessing and burial in the family grave at Santa Marija Cemetery, Xewkija. We thank her for the love and dedication she had shown throughout her life. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG. Loving memories of ANTHONY PAUL (Tony), today the eighth anniversary of his demise. Missing you greatly, this year more than ever. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Antoinette, Geraldine, Joanna and John-Paul, David and granddaughters, Zoe and Cora.

BROWN – WILLIAM. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather, today the anni-versary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his daughters Yvonne, Dorothy, Monica, Annabel and Cliff, in-laws and grandchildren.

MERCIECA – ROSE. In loving memory of our dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, on her third anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, much loved and never forgotten, her daughters Felicity, Louise, Sandra, Veronica and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.