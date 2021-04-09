Obituaries

CALLEJA. On April 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, CAROL, of Madliena, aged 80, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his devoted wife Gina, his daughter Nicole and her husband Simon Stilon, his son Sacha and his wife Nicola, his beloved grandchildren Jonathan, Andrew and Sienna, Emilia, Cecily and Alexander. His sisters Lou and her partner Albert, Rose and her husband Alfred Mallia Milanes, his sister-in-law Manon and brother-in-law Joe Micallef. Also mourning his loss are his sister-in-law Carole and her husband Ronnie Emmanuel and all his nephews and nieces and their families, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Friday, April 9, at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl Tat-Tarġa, at 9am. No flowers by request but donations to the Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MELI. On April 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, EMIDIA (Amy), of Żebbuġ, aged 77, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Peter Paul and his wife Tatiana, her daughter Antoniella and her husband George, her grand­children Matthew, Michela, Francesca and Valentina, her brothers and in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Saturday, April 10, at 8.30am for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. July 16, 1921 - April 7, 2021, at Pax et Bonum, Mosta, MARIA VICTORIA, née Fenech, (Vitorin), passed away peacefully to the Lord in her siesta. She was the wife of the late Major Joseph Vella M.B.E. and is survived by her three sons, Alex and his wife Carmen, Serafino and his wife Doris, Denis, and daughter Mary Rose Farrugia, and her husband John, her grandchildren Alexis, Nikolai, Karina, Duncan, Doriette, Daniela, David and Rosemarie, and their respective partners, and her 18 great-grandchildren. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Friday, April 9, at the Basilica of the Assumption, Mosta, at 3.30pm followed by interment at the Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request but simply prayers for the repose of her soul will be truly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BROWN – WILLIAM. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather, today the anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his daughters Yvonne, Dorothy, Monica, Annabel and Cliff, in-laws and grandchildren.

RANSLEY – LAURA. In loving memory of a dear wife, mother and grandmother on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Never forgotten by her husband John, sons Jonathan, Lawrence, family and friends. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

SANSONE. In loving memory of PAUL, today the 14th anniversary of his passing away. His wife, brothers, sisters, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Please remember him in your daily prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT TABONA. In ever loving memory of MAY on the 15th anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Always remembered with love and prayers, an unforgettable gift from God, into whose Hands we commend her spirit. Joe and her family. Rest in peace.

