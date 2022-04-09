Obituary

VELLA FITENI. On April 7, at Zammit Clapp Hospital, INEZ of Sliema, widow of Joseph M., at the venerable age of 101, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her most beloved daughters, Marlene, widow of Robert Ferrante, Roseanne Lucia, and Connie and her husband Bernard Brincat. Her grandchildren Graziella, Veronique, Pierre, Kevin, Alex, Sandro, Mark, Edward, their respective spouses and in-laws. Her great-grandchildren Ivan, Sean, Nathalie, Etienne, Kurt, Samuel and Sakura, and her numerous nephews and nieces. The funeral cortège leaves Zammit Clapp Hospital on Monday, April 11, at 8.40am for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

On March 11, MARY MAMO DINGLI, went to meet the risen Lord, a Trigesima die Mass will be celebrated for the repose of her soul at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, on Monday, April 11, at 6.30pm.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. In loving memory of our beloved LOUIS on the first anniversary of his death. It’s been a year since you’ve gone. Still can’t believe it. I turn around expecting to see your face with those amazing eyes and wonderful smile. But, there’s no one there, even though I feel your presence. Sometimes I call you and all of a sudden, I remember that you cannot answer. Such indescribable pain. Miss you and love you always. Carmen and all the family.

BORG. In ever loving memory of ANTHONY PAUL (Tony) today the 10th anniversary of his demise. So dearly missed. The hardest thing is living without you. Still mourned by Antoinette, Geraldine, Joanna and John Paul, David and Melanie, granddaughters Zoe and Cora.

BROWN – WILLIAM. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather, today the anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his daughters Yvonne, Dorothy, Annabel and Cliff and grandchildren.

RANSLEY – LAURA. In loving memory of my beloved wife, today, April 9, the sixth anniversary of her demise. Very much missed and always remembered by her husband and family. Forever in our hearts and always in our thoughts and prayers.

SANSONE. In loving memory of PAUL, today the 15th anniversary of his passing away. His wife, brothers, sisters, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Please remember him in your daily prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The 5.30pm Mass being said today at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, is offered for his soul.

