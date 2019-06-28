Obituary

CAMILLERI. On July 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, WILFRED of Floriana, residing in Sliema, aged 74, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Carmen, his daughters Vanessa and her husband Zak and Lorraine and her husband Eman, his grandsons Christian and Miguel, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today at 8.30am for St Publius parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares, Mater Dei Hospital, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA – ELISA (née Palermo dei Conti Navarra). In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, today the 27th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her son Joseph Raymond, her daughter Myriam and her grandchildren.

BONNICI – MARY. Cherished memories of a dearly beloved mother and grandmother on the 11th anniversary of her passing away. Yvonne, John, Mireille and Daniel.

BUSUTTIL. Fondest memories of our dear JOSEPH on the 35th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His daughters Jane, wife of Frans Mercieca, and MaryAnn, wife of Joseph Sammut, grandchildren Rayan, Ben and Matthew. A prayer is solicited.

CAMILLERI – DENIS. Today the 34th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by his children Anthony and his wife Liliana, Marthese and her husband Lino, Joseph and his wife Marceline, and Victor and his wife Anne, grandchildren, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Relatives and friends are invited to remember him in their prayers.

FRENDO – JOE. On his 48th anniversary. So lovingly remembered by his children Henri and Margaret, Rose and David, Michael and Irene and all the family.

GALEA CURMI – JOSETTE. Fond and grateful memories of a loving mother and sister, tomorrow the 19th anniversary of her passing away to a better life. In 2007 her husband Paul joined her in everlasting life. We miss you both greatly, but the love and faith you shared live on in the hearts of all whom you touched by your life. Their children and families, her sister and brothers and their families. There will be a Mass celebrating their life tomorrow, August 2, at 7.30pm at the chapel of the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary, Balzan.

VASSALLO – MIMICI. Treasured memories of a dear wife, a loving mother and grandmother, on the sixth anniversary of her meeting the Risen Lord. Always in our memories and prayers. Francis, Alexia and Michael, Adriana and Peter, Steffan and Nicky and Antonia, Julia, Oliver, Jamie. Luca, Marcus, Robert and Andrew. Lord grant her eternal rest.

VASSALLO – MIMICI, née Miceli-Farrugia, 1-8-2013. So sadly missed. Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Her mother Lilian, her brothers Mark and Alberto, her sisters Hélène, Marina, Francesca and their families.

VELLA – IRIS. Our beautiful mother and grandmother, today on her sixth anniversary.

Although we cannot hear your voice

or see you smile,

you walk besides us still

just as you did before.

You listen to our stories

and understand our fears.

We feel the love you had for us,

We hear you in our hearts,

you left your human body

but our souls will never part.

In our hearts forever and always Felicity and Richard. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Summer shutdown 2019. Last trading day Friday, August 9, re-opens Monday, August 26.