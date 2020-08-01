Golden anniversary

RONALD MICALLEF and MARGARET ROBERTS

The marriage took place on August 1, 1960, at St Colman’s church, Cosham, Hants, UK. Congratulations and God bless you both, from your children, Peter and Karen, Kenneth and Angela, Christine and Billy and from your grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Obituary

FALZON. On July 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, JANE of Qormi, widow of Paul, aged 80, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Yvonne and her husband Raymond, Stephanie and her husband Paul, Richard and his partner Franceanne, Elaine and her husband Oliver, and Stanley and his partner Marika, her grandchildren and great-grandson, her brothers and sisters, in-laws, their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, August 1, at 3pm, for St George’s collegiate church, Qormi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at the Resur-rection Cemetery, Qormi. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, or Hospice Malta, Balzan will be greatly appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA – ELISA, née Palermo dei Conti Navarra. In loving memory of a dearest mother and grandmother on the 28th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her children Joe and Myriam and her grandchildren.

BUSUTTIL. Fondest memories of our dear father JOSEPH on the 36th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His daughters Jane, wife of Frans and MaryAnn, wife of Joseph, his grandchildren Rayan, Ben and Matthew. A prayer is solicited.

CAMILLERI – DENIS. Today the 35th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by his children Anthony and his wife Liliana, Marthese and her husband Lino, Joseph and his wife Marceline, and Victor and his wife Anne, grandchildren, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Relatives and friends are invited to remember him in their prayers.

GALEA – MARY ROSE, née Degabriele, today her sixth anniversary. Lovingly re-membered by her siblings Carmen, Alfred, Frank, Tony, Anna; their spouses, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

GALEA CURMI – JOSETTE. Fond and grateful memories of a loving mother and sister, tomorrow the 20th anniversary of her passing away to a better life. In 2007 her husband Paul joined her in everlasting life. We miss you both greatly, but the love and faith you shared live on in the hearts of all whom you touched by your life. Their children and families, her sister and brothers and their families. There will be a Mass celebrating their life on Monday, August 3, at 7.30pm at the old parish church of the Annunciation, Three Churches Street, Balzan.

VASSALLO – MIMICI, née Miceli Farrugia. In loving memory, on the seventh anniversary of her meeting the Risen Lord, of a dear wife, mother and grandmother. Greatly and fondly missed by her husband Francis, her children Alexia and Michael, Adriana and Peter, Steffan and Nicola and her grandchildren, Antonia, Julia, Oliver, Jamie, Luca, Marcus, Robert and Andrew. May the Lord, grant her eternal life, in His presence.

VASSALLO – MIMICI, née Miceli-Farrugia, 1.8.2013. So sadly missed. Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Her mother Lilian, her brothers Mark and Alberto, her sisters Hélène, Marina, Francesca and their families.

VASSALLO – MIMICI. In the many thoughts and prayers of all the persons and families who have benefitted from the many sponsorships carried out by The Mimici Foundation. May she rest in Peace.

VELLA – IRIS. Our beautiful mother and grandmother, today her seventh anniversary.

Your memory is so precious

With which we’ll never part.

God has you in His keeping

We have you in our hearts forever and always

Felicity and Richard. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Prayer to St Jude

O Holy St Jude, apostle and martyr, great in virtue and rich in miracles, near kinsman of Jesus Christ, faithful intercessor of all who invoke you, special patron in time of need, to you I have recourse from the depths of my heart and humbly beg you, whom God has given such great power, to come to my assistance. Help me now in my present and urgent need and grant my earnest petition. In return I promise to make your name known and cause you to be invoked. St Jude, pray for us and all who honour and invoke your aid. Amen. Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory. D.A.

