BORG. Suddenly, on July 15, ADRIAN, aged 56, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his devoted wife Yasmin née Taylor-East, his beloved daughter Francesca and her fiancé Oliver. He will also be sadly missed by his siblings Frank and Doris, Tonio and Adele, Marika, Claire and Pierre Bugeja, James and Debbie, Maria and Patrick Carey, his in-laws, Hu and Claudia Taylor-East, Phillip and Rita Taylor-East and Miriam Taylor-East, his nephews and nieces and other numerous relatives and friends. The funeral will take place on Friday, August 6, at 9.15am at St Therese of Lisieux Sanctuary, Birkirkara, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Mandatory standard COVID-19 protocols are to be observed at all times, including the wearing of masks and social distancing. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

GALEA. On July 30, JOHN MARY, known as Jimmy, of St Paul’s Bay, aged 63, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his father Joseph, his mother Giovanna, his brothers and sisters Ċensu and his wife Grace, Carmen and her husband John, Jacqueline and her husband Jason, his nephews and nieces Graziella, Kristian, Doriella, Giovanni, Charles, John, Maria, Laurence, Victor, Christian, Janice, Nicole and Naomi, their respective spouses, their fiancées, other relatives and friends.The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Monday, August 2 at 7.15am for Maria Addolorata parish church, St Paul’s Bay, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment in the family grave at Ħniena Divina cemetery, St Paul’s Bay.No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ANASTASI – MARY and ALFRED. Treasured memories of a dear mother and father who departed this life 19 and 57 years ago respectively. Always remembered with love by their children Andrew and Angela, and their families.

AQUILINA – ELISA, née Palermo Navarra. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, today the 29th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her son Joseph, her daughter Myriam, and her grandchildren.

BUSUTTIL. Loving and treasured memories of JACQUELINE, a dear and beloved wife, mother and grandmother, on the 11th anniversary of her entry to eternal life on August 1. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Louis, Edgar SJ, Walter and Angela, Anne, John and Henriette, Joseph and Charlotte, Poppy, Albina, Karina.

CAMILLERI – DENIS. In loving memory of our dear father on the 36th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his sons and daughter Anthony and his wife Liliana, Marthese and her husband Lino Vella, Joseph and his wife Marceline, and Victor and his wife Anne, nephews and nieces. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal peace. Kindly remember him in your prayers.

DEBONO – DAVID. In loving memory of a dear brother on the 10th anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his sisters Marguerite, Pauline, Lucienne and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA – MARY ROSE, née Degabriele, today her seventh anniversary. Lovingly remem­bered by her siblings Carmen, Alfred, Frank, Tony, Anna, their spouses, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

GALEA CURMI – JOSETTE. Fond and grateful memories of a loving mother and sister, tomorrow the 21st anniversary of her passing away to a better life. In 2007, her husband Paul joined her in everlasting life. We miss you both greatly, but the love and faith you shared live on in the hearts of all whom you touched by your life. Their children and families, her sister and brothers and their families. There will be a Mass celebrating their life tomorrow August 2 at 7.30pm at the old parish church of the Annunciation, Three Churches Street, Balzan.

GRECH – JOE. On his 27th anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marie, Daniela and Jean-Paul.

PECORELLA. In loving memory of my dear husband GODFREY on the third anniversary of his demise, much loved and missed by his wife Carmen, his sons Etienne and spouse Lina, Sandro and his spouse Lisa, Massimo and his partner Eleonor, his daughter Claudia, his grandchildren Chris, Jade, Luke, James, Kyra, Timo and his great-grandson Salvatore, his sisters Maryrose and Lucienne, his brother Ian, in-laws Myriam, Joseph, George, Richard and Paul, together with their respective spouses and partners, nephews and nieces, and all the extended Pecorella family. A remembrance Mass shall be held on Tuesday, August 4 at 6.30pm at Our Lady of Lourdes parish church in San Ġwann.

VASSALLO – ERMINIA (Mimici). In loving memory of a dear wife, loving mother and grandmother on the eighth anniversary of her meeting the Risen Lord. You are daily in our prayers and never forgotten. Francis, Alexia and Michael, Adriana and Peter, Steffan and Nikki, and Antonia, Julia, Oliver, Jamie, Luca, Marcus, Robert and Andrew.

VASSALLO – MIMICI, née Miceli-Farrugia, 1.8.2013. So sadly missed. Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Her mother Lilian, her brothers Mark and Alberto, her sisters Hélène, Marina, Francesca and their families.

VELLA – IRIS. Our beautiful mother and grandmother, today her eighth anniversary. You left usbeautiful memories,Your love is still our guide,although we cannot see you,you’re always at our sideIn our hearts forever and always Felicity and Richard. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

