AZZOPARDI. On July 31, JOSEPH FRANCIS, of C. Azzopardi & Sons, Valletta, aged 81, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Yvonne née Spiteri, his children Emmanuele and his wife Marthese, Alex and his wife Patricia, Graziella and her partner Steven, his beloved grandchildren Daniel, Francesca and her boyfriend Nathan and Paul and his girlfriend Jamie. His brothers and sisters, Ina wife of the late Dr Joseph Ciappara, Paul and his wife Eldred, Manuel and his wife Emma, Alda and her husband Dr Charles Delicata and Lucienne widow of his late brother Anton. His sister-in-law Carmen and her husband Lawrence Schembri, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, August 2, at 8.30am, for Our Lady of Fatima parish church, Guardamangia, where Mass to celebrate his life will be held at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. The family would appreciate if instead of flowers, donations are made to Hospice Malta. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – DENIS. In loving memory of our dear father on the 37th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his sons and daughter Anthony and his wife Liliana, Marthese and her husband Lino Vella, Joseph and his wife Marceline, and Victor and his wife Anne, nephews and nieces. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal peace. Kindly remember him in your prayers.

GALEA – MARY ROSE, née Degabriele, today her eighth anniversary. Lovingly remembered by her siblings Carmen, Alfred, Frankie, Tony, Anna; their spouses, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

GALEA CURMI – JOSETTE. Fond and grateful memories of a loving mother and sister, tomorrow the 22nd anniversary of her passing away to a better life. In 2007 her husband Paul joined her in everlasting life. We miss you both greatly, but the love and faith you shared live on in the hearts of all whom you touched by your life. Their children and families, her brothers and their families. There will be a Mass celebrating their life tomorrow, Tuesday, August 2, at 7.30pm, at Bon Pastur church, Balzan.

VASSALLO – MIMICI née Miceli Farrugia. In loving memory of a dearest wife, mother and grandmother on the ninth anniversary of her meeting the Risen Lord. Fondly missed and daily in our prayers, her husband Francis and children Alexia and Michael, Adriana and Peter, Steffan and Nikki, and her grandchildren Antonia, Julia, Oliver, Jamie, Luca, Marcus, Robert and Andrew. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, at 6pm.

VASSALLO – MIMICI, née Miceli-Farrugia, 1.8.2013. Always so sadly missed. Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Her mother Lilian, her siblings Mark, Hélène, Marina, Alberto, Francesca and their families.

VELLA – IRIS. Our beautiful mother and grandmother, today her ninth anniversary.

May the winds of Heaven blow softly

And whisper in your ear

How much we love and miss you

And wish that you were here.

In our hearts forever and always – Felicity and Richard. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

