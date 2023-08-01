Obituaries

GIACCHINO. On Monday, July 31, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, aged 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He goes to join his beloved wife Imelda and leaves to mourn his loss his three daughters, Brigida and her husband Andrew, Ruth, Karen and Andrew, his brothers, other relatives and friends.The funeral will be held on Thursday, August 3, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am. Lord, let perpetual light shine upon him.

SCHEMBRI. On July 27, at St Peter’s Monastery, Mdina, Sr MARIA ANNA SCHEMBRI OSB, at the venerable age of 99, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss, Maria Adeodata Dei Marchesi Testaferrata De Noto OSB, her carers, staff of the monastery and her many nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, August 3, at 7.30am, for the Mosta Basilica, in her hometown, where Mass will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the crypt of the monastery. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

THEUMA. On July 29, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, JOSEPH passed away peacefully after a long illness. He leaves to mourn his wife Helen, his two sons, Charles and his wife Alessandra, and Pierre and his wife Mariella, and his beloved grandchildren Nicholas, Luke, Emma, Ben and Maya, his surviving brother John, and relatives and friends. The funeral will be held today Tuesday, August 1, at St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 10am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to express their gratitude for the support and loving care by all staff at San Dun Ġorġ Preca Ward 3.

ZAMPA. On July 29, ANNA passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church at the venerable age of 97. She leaves to mourn her loss her cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral will be held at the chapel of Casa Leone, St Julians, tomorrow, August 2, where Mass will be celebrated at 10.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to express their gratitude for the support and loving care by all staff at Casa Leone.

In Memoriam

BUSUTTIL – JACQUELINE. In ever loving memory of a most treasured mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 14th anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed by Edgar S. J., Walter and Angela, Anne, John and Henriette, Joseph, Charlotte and Felix, Rosanna, Albina and Karina.

BUSUTTIL. Fondest memories of our dear father JOSEPH on the 39th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Jane and Frans, Mary Ann and Joseph. His grandchildren Rayann, Ben and Matthew. A prayer is solicited.

CAMILLERI – DENIS. In loving memory of our dear father on the 38th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his sons and daughter Anthony and his wife Liliana, Marthese and her husband Lino Vella, Joseph and his wife Marceline, and Victor and his wife Anne, nephews and nieces. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal peace. Kindly remember him in your prayers.

FRENDO – JOE. On his 52nd anniversary. Always so lovingly remembered by his children Henri and Margaret, M’Rose and David, Michael and Irene and all the family.

GALEA – MARY ROSE, née Degabriele, today her ninth anniversary. Lovingly remembered by her siblings Carmen, Alfred, Frankie, Tony, Anna; their spouses, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

GRIMA. Of your charity remember in your prayers JESSIE née Zammit. An adored mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, whom the good Lord called unto himself 32 years ago today. So deeply loved, so sorely missed. Her family.

VASSALLO – MIMICI, née Miceli Farrugia. In loving memory of a dearest wife, mother and grandmother on the 10th anniversary of her meeting the Risen Lord. Fondly missed and daily in our prayers, her husband Francis and her children, Alexia and Michael, Adriana and Peter, Steffan and Nikki, and her grandchildren Antonia, Julia, Oliver, Jamie, Luca, Marcus, Robert and Andrew. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said at 6pm at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex.

VASSALLO – MIMICI, née Miceli-Farrugia, 1.8.2013. Constantly missed over these last 10 years. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mark, Hélène, Marina, Alberto, Francesca and their families.

VELLA – IRIS. Our beautiful mother and grandmother, today on her 10th anniversary. You are our most treasured memory locked inside our hearts forever and always. Felicity and Richard. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.