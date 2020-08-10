Obituaries

DEBATTISTA. On August 8, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, WALTER, of Floriana residing in Sliema, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church after an illness borne with Christian fortitude. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Maria Stella née Sciortino, his children Neville and his wife Marika, Angele and her husband Peter Grech, his grandchildren Gabriella, Kyle, Duncan and Ivana, his brothers and sisters Lina, Bice, Marouska, John and Joseph, their respective spouses and families, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said on Wednesday, August 12, at 9am at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (Sacro Cuor) Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but dona-tions to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family deeply thank all the staff at the Palliative Care Unit for their dedication and care.

GALEA. On August 8, at Mtarfa Home for the Elderly, TERESA née Trapani, widow of Francis, aged 92, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children, Adele wife of Dr Tonio Borg, Angela, Lucienne wife of Paul Psaila, Mark and his wife Jacqueline, and Therese widow of her son Henry, her grandchildren Daniela, Mark, Adriana, Andrew, Bettina, Luca, Mandy, Kurt and her numerous great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, August 10, at 8am, for Lija parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Żebbuġ cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TEUMA. On August 8, GINO (ex-photographer at Times of Malta, Tourist Board and DOI) aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss, his beloved wife Winnie, his only daughter Stephanie and her partner Ronnie, his adored grandson Gianluca, his brother Joe and his sister Marlene Buhagiar, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives, including those in Australia, and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, August 12, at 8am for San Franġisk church, ħamrun, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, and Service Dogs Malta Foundation, are appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

WISMAYER. On August 8, at St James Capua Hospital, Sliema, TANYA, aged 70, widow of John Wismayer, residing in Swieqi, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Matthew and his wife Annabelle, her daughter Rachel and her husband Stephen Calleja, her grandchildren Sean and his girlfriend Sophia, Hannah and Erika, her dearest cousin Solange Cordina and her husband Noel and children Kim and Nicky, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St James Capua Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, August 11, at 8.30am for St Julian’s parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD MONTALTO – ANTHONY. In loving memory, on the 25th anniversary of his death. Always remembered by his family.

CARUANA – JOSEPH. On the 64th anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his children Maurice, Antonella, Elena, Maria and Hugh, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – CARMELO. In memory of a loving father, today the 15th anniversary of his passing away. Never forgotten by his sons and daughter Joseph, Neville, Victor, Rosette, Mario and Noel. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

MEA – DOLLY. Fondly re-membered by her nephew, niece and in-laws, today the 21st anniversary of her demise. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PARASCANDALO. Precious and unforgettable memories of our beloved father CARMELO on the 23rd anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by Mary Rose, Lawrence, Ninette, Josette, Anna, in-laws and grandchildren.

VELLA – PAUL. On the 11th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. May the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear how much we love you, miss you and wish that you were here. Massie, Martina, Marc and Harry.

