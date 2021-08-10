Obituary

DEBRINCAT. On August 6, at the Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, aged 96, suddenly passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his son Philip and his wife Carmen, Mary Rose and her husband Giovan, George and his wife Anna, and Margaret and her husband Mark, and his much-loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, August 10, at 7.45am, for the Holy Trinity parish church, Marsa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

ATTARD MONTALTO – ANTHONY. In loving memory, on the 26th anniversary of his death. Always remembered by his family.

CARUANA – JOSEPH. On the 65th anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his children Maurice, Antonella, Elena, Maria and Hugh, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CARUANA CURRAN. 2-10-1951 – 10-8-2008. In loving memory of LIANA, today on the 13th anniversary of her sad passing. Always missed and forever remembered. Her family. May she rest in peace.

GALEA SOUCHET – GIOVANNA. In loving memory of our dear mother and grandmother on the 38th anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed and forever in our hearts, her children, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PACE ASCIAK. Precious memories of my beloved husband NOEL today the first anniversary of his passing to eternal life.

Deeply missed and re-membered with much love by his wife Mary Anne. Dear Lord keep him in your loving care forever and keep on praying for me my love. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. Mass will be said today, Tuesday, at Tal-Ibraġ parish church, at 6.30pm, besides other Masses in different churches for the repose of his soul.

PARASCANDALO. Precious and beautiful memories of our beloved father CARMELO on the 24th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by Mary Rose, Lawrence, Ninette, Josette, Anna, in-laws and grandchildren.

SAID – FRANCIS. Lovingly remembered by his daughter Marie Louise Olivieri, sister-in-law Rosanna Said and grandchildren.VELLA – PAUL. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today the 12th anniversary of his demise. Forever loved, forever missed, forever in our thoughts and prayers. Massie, Martina, Marc and Harry.

