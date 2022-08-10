Obituaries

ATTARD. On August 9, at her residence in Mdina, JANE, aged 97, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children John and his wife Josianne, Jo and her partner Sean, her grandchildren James and his wife Lena, Nicholas and his wife Morville, Julian, Aiden, Sean, Rachael, Vanessa, and Christopher, and their respective partners, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, August 11, at 2.30pm for St Paul’s Cathedral, Mdina, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Mosta cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MERCIECA. On August 8, at Mater Dei Hospital, Ambassador ADRIAN MERCIECA, aged 90, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his beloved daughters Christiane and Gaia Mercieca, their mother Mirella, his sisters-in-law, Frances Mercieca and Clarissa Mercieca, his numerous nephews and nieces, the extended family, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Thursday, August 11, at Our Lady of the Angels church, Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, at 2pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD MONTALTO – ANTHONY. In loving memory, on the 27th anniversary of his death. Always remembered by his family.

FARRUGIA – CARMELO. Today the 17th anniversary of his passing to a better life. Loving father to his sons and daughter Joe, Neville, Victor, Rosette, Mario and his late son Noel. Forever in our thoughts and prayers may he rest in peace.

MICALLEF TRIGONA – ZGI. Cherished memories of a wonderful father and nannu, on the 42nd anniversary of the death. May he rest in peace. Doris, Marcy and Joe, Michael and Marie, and his six grandsons.

PACE ASCIAK. Precious memories of my beloved husband NOEL today the second anniversary of his demise.

Dear Lord,

Keep your arms around him

And kiss his smiling face

For he was someone special

Who can never be replaced.

Deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Mary Anne. Rest in peace my dear Noel.

PARASCANDALO. Precious and beautiful memories of our beloved father Carmelo who passed away 25 years ago. Always in our hearts and prayers. Mary Rose, Lawrence, Ninette, Josette, Anna, in-laws and grandchildren.

SAID – FRANCIS. Lovingly remembered by his daughter Marie Louise Olivieri, sister-in-law Rosanna Said and grandchildren.

VELLA – PAUL. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today the 13th anniversary of his demise. Forever loved, forever missed, forever in our thoughts and prayers. Massie, Martina, Marc and Harry.

GUIDO DE MARCO – August 12, 2010. In memory of a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather on the 12th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered and deeply missed by his wife Violet, Giannella and George, Fiorella and Paul, Mario and Sharon, and grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Thursday, August 11 at 6.15pm at Ta’ Ġieżu church, St John Street, Valletta. Family and friends are welcome to attend.

ETIENNE ATTARD – 2.6.85 – 10.8.20. Never forgotten, mum Lourdes, dad Raymond, brother Matthew and nanna Ġuża. Nothing can ever take away a love the heart holds dear. Rest in peace.

