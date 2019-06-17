CASTAGNA. On August 10, MAX, of Marsascala, aged 72, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his wife Mary, his children Charlene and her husband Jesmond, Eman and his wife Lorraine, Mandy and her husband Joseph, his grandchildren Nicole, Jeanluc, Christian, Miguel, Matthias, Milena and Kristie, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, August 13 at 7.45am for Marsascala parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord grand him eternal rest.

de BRINCAT. On August 7, VICTOR, former headmaster Naxxar primary school, widower of Giovanna, aged 83, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his son VictorJohn, his sisters and brothers, Rose, Maria and her husband Denis, Kelina and her husband Sam, Dimitri and his wife Sonia, Francis and his wife Doris, Martin and his wife Doris, and Josephine, widow of Vinod, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, August 12, at 8am, for Naxxar parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Naxxar cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FRENDO. On August 8, at Mater Dei Hospital, AVRIL, residing at Hilltop Gardens, Naxxar, aged 86, passed peacefully away. Loved and remembered by her two sons Evan and Simon, their respective families, relatives and friends. The burial will take place in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery on Tuesday, August 13 at 11.15am.

MERCIECA. On August 8, PAUL, of Valletta, residing in Marsascala, aged 58, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Anna, his son Daniel, his mother-in-law Carmen and her husband Noel, his brothers and sister Marco and his wife Josephine, Mariella and her husband Nenu, Sandro and his wife Kathryn, and Joe, widower of his sister Angela, his in-laws Mario, and Ivan and his wife Claire, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Monday, August 12 at 7am for St Anne parish church, Marsascala, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 7.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – ANNA, née Diacono. Fourteen long years. Lovingly remembered by her mother Rita, sisters Veronica and Bobby, brothers Anthony, Simon, Peter, Nicky, Karl, Mark, Michael and Julian, in-laws, nephews and nieces.

FENECH – JOSEPH D. In loving memory of a dear husband and father who departed to eternal life on August 12, 2014. As we go about life, you are with us, sitting in our thoughts, constantly in our lives. We have had to let you go as you would have wanted us to, but every day we seek your silent advice. Forever missed, Mary, Alexander and Diana, Elaine and Salv, Marie Louise and Gordon, Mia, Max, Ed and Seb. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

GRECH – MAURICE. Precious memories of a beloved father and nannu, today the 24th anniversary of his death. Joe and Marcy, and grandsons Andrew, Michael and Steven.

HARDING. In loving memory of our beloved parents MARIAN and HUGH, who died respectively on August 12 and 13, 2014. Forever in our hearts. Karin and Rhona and their families.

MICALLEF DOUBLESIN – Dr ANTHONY MICALLEF DOUBLESIN, July 26,1989. Everlasting memories of a beloved brother and devoted father on the 30th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed and always remembered in our thoughts and prayers by his sister Joan and his children Kenneth and his wife Mariella, Liliana and her husband Ruben Overend, and his grandchildren Jamie, Maya, Antonio and Giuliana. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD CREMONA. In loving memory of PAUL on the 11th anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by his wife Mary, his son Karl and Jackie, his daughter Roberta and Sandro and his granddaughters Michaela, Katrina, Kyra and Francesca, relatives and friends. A Mass for his repose will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 14, at 6.30pm, at the Immaculate Conception church, Tal-Ibraġ.

ZAMMIT CUTAJAR – MARY ROSE, née Pullicino, 18.04.1914-12.08.2001. Darling mummie, your smiling eyes light up our memories. Until we meet again. Michael, Joanna and Tony and all your loving family.

