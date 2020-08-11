Obituaries

FARRUGIA BONNICI. On Au-gust 9, at Mater Dei Hospital, Chev. Dr PAWLU FARRUGIA BONNICI of Balzan, aged 95, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his nephews Paul and John and his niece Anne, their respective families, other relatives and friends, among whom Salvina and her husband George Sammut. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, August 12, at 8am, for the Annunciation of Our Lady parish church, Balzan, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks go to all the staff at Casa San Paolo, St Paul’s Bay, at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Centre and at Mater Dei Hospital for their care and dedication.

PACE ASCIAK. On August 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, NOEL, aged 74, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He is deeply mourned by his wife Maryanne née Grech Pillow, his family and in-laws, his wife’s family, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Wed-nesday, August 12, at 9am at the parish of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, L-Ibraġ, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks go to the staff at Mater Dei Hospital for their care and dedication.

TEUMA. On August 8, GINO (ex-photographer at Times of Malta, Tourist Board and DOI) aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Winnie, his only daughter Stephanie and her partner Ronnie, his adored grandson Gianluca, his brother Joe and his sister Marlene Buhagiar, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives, including those in Australia, and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Wednes-day, August 12, at 8am, for San Franġisk church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, and Service Dogs Malta Foundation, are appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT GAUCI. On August 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN, of Sliema, aged 84, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Myra née Lapira, his children David, James and his partner Sue, his brother Michael and sister Miriam, in-laws, especially Monique and her husband Dr Alfred Azzopardi, his grandchildren, great-grand-children, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, August 12, at 1.45pm for St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.15pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Ursuline Sisters on his behalf would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff at Mater Dei Hospital, Ward M8, for their care and dedication.

In Memoriam

GALEA SOUCHET. Treasured memories of our dear mother and grandmother GIOVANNA on the 37th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

GRECH – MAURICE. Precious memories of a beloved father and nannu, today the 25th anniversary of his death. May he rest in peace. Joe and Marcy, and his grandsons Andrew, Michael and Steven.

MICALLEF TRIGONA – ZGI. Such cherished memories of a wonder-ful husband and father, on the 40th anniversary of the death. May he rest in peace. Doris, Marcy and Joe, Michael and Marie, and his six grandsons.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.