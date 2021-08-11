Obituaries

CASSAR. On August 9, MICHAEL ANGELO, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Maria, his children Claudia and her husband Stephen Vella, George, Edel and Joseph and his wife Sarah; his precious grandchildren Catherine, Maria, Francesca, Julian and Caspar, his brother Dolindo, his in-laws, other relatives and friends.The funeral leaves Gozo General Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, August 12, for St George’s Basilica, Victoria, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 5pm, followed by interment at St Mary’s Cemetery, Xewkija.Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DARMANIN. On August 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, NORMA, of Sliema, aged 77, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Carmel Robert, her children Nadya Anne and her husband Anton, Sacha and his wife Marthese, Janika and her husband Walter, her grandchildren Emma, Lara and Nathan, her brother Tyrone and Frances, her in-laws and their families in Australia, other relatives and friends.The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, August 12, at 8.30am for Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Sanctuary, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated.Lord, grant her eternal restThe family would like to thank the staff at Casa Marija Home, Sliema, and staff at Mater Dei Hospital wards MAU1, MIU6.

WISMAYER. On August 6, ROLAND. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved son Richard, Felicity and his brothers Oswald, Philip and his wife Kay, Anthony and his wife Duangnapa, and his sisters Elizabeth and her husband Raphael Farrugia, Lorraine, Gloria and her husband Sergio Zampa, and Gillian and her husband Roger De Gaetano and other relatives and friends.Funeral arrangements will be announced later.Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On August 10, MARIA VALERIE, of Naxxar, aged 63, who passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will remain fondly cherished and remembered with love by her husband Victor, her son Andrew and his wife Adriana, her daughter Sarah and her husband Matthew, her beloved grandchildren Keira, Benjamin, Carla and Martina, her sister Angela and her husband Charles Borg, her mother-in-law Victoria, her brother-in-law Carmel, nephews, nieces, aunts and uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, August 12, at 8.15am for Naxxar parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family vault at the Naxxar cemetery.Lord, grant here eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On August 10, Sr ROSA ZAMMIT, at Rabat Community, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, went to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her loss the Sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition, her sisters Lukarda and Carmen, her brothers Spiru and his wife Connie, and Toni and his wife Julia, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Wednesday, August 11, at 8.30am, at St Joseph Convent, St Dominic Square, Rabat, followed by interment at Mqabba Cemetery, Kirkop road, Mqabba. No flowers by request but donations to the Sisters of St Joseph, Rabat, will be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

