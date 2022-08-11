Obituaries

ATTARD. On August 9, at her residence in Mdina, JANE, aged 97, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children John and his wife Josianne, Jo and her partner Sean, her grandchildren James and his wife Lena, Nicholas and his wife Mireille, Julian, Aiden, Sean, Rachael, Vanessa, and Christopher, and their respective partners, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, August 11, at 2.30pm for St Paul’s Cathedral, Mdina, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Mosta cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FRENDO. JOSEPHINE née Zarb, five days short of her 71st birthday after an illness manifesting itself over a few days. She leaves to mourn her great loss Antoine Frendo (violinist), her husband of 41 years of marriage, her son Jean Pierre and family, her grandchildren Brady who was so close to nanna, Taisiya, Jaidee, Charlotte, Mariah and godson Luke; her brother Edward, Joe Albani, widower of her elder sister Marie-Therese, her nephew Francis Albani and niece Alexia Albani and their families, her cousins Claire Zarb, Anna Tua, Michael Zarb, David Busuttil, son of the late Mercedes, Ralph Bottone, Lilian Ferrito, Edward Bottone, Bernadette Bartolo, Marie-Louise Galea and their families, the families of the late Anthony Mercieca and Gladys Micallef, her old class mates who always remained so close. Antoine’s cousins and their families; John Schranz, Rose Skaletz, Anna Cordina, Tonio Guillaumier, David Doublesin, Miriam Cumbo, Nathalie Zammit, and family of the late George Doublesin, Antoine’s fellow musicians and ESTA colleagues, and numerous other friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass will be celebrated today, Thursday, August 11, at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, at 8.45am. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRIMA. On August 9, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY, of Mellieħa, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her beloved daughter Angèle and her husband Hermann Farrugia; Joseph Kut, widower of her daughter Victoria; her grandchildren Jean Claude and Alessia, Matthew and Brianna, Daniel-Luc, Vèronique and Matthew, other relatives and cherished friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, August 11, at 2.45 pm, for Our Lady of Victory church, Mellieħa, where funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Naxxar cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MULVANEY. At Sir Adrian Mamo Oncology Centre, ANTOINETTE, aged 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, to meet the Risen Christ and commence eternal life in God’s Heavenly embrace. Loved and remembered by her husband Cornelius, her children Emerson, Shirley, Chantel, Yasmine, Steve, Liam and Jessica, and her most treasured grandchildren, Timothy, Samantha, Jaimi Lee, Ben, James, Penelope, Nora, Igigi and Myles, her brothers and sisters, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Saturday, August 13, at St John of the Cross, Ta’ Xbiex, at 9.30am, followed by cremation. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

GRECH – MAURICE. Precious memories of a beloved father and nannu, on the 27th anniversary of his death. May he rest in peace Joe and Marcy, and his grandsons Andrew, Michael and Steven.

GUIDO DE MARCO – August 12, 2010. In memory of a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather on the 12th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered and deeply missed by his wife Violet, Giannella and George, Fiorella and Paul, Mario and Sharon, and grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Thursday, August 11 at 6.15pm at Ta’ Ġieżu church, St John Street, Valletta. Family and friends are welcome to attend.

In loving memory of JOSEPH F DEPARES on the ninth anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by his wife Violet, his son-in-law Philip and his grandchildren Alexia, Philip, Chiara and Kristina. All Masses, including the 6pm Mass, celebrated today at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, will be offered for his repose. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ANNE DOROTHY CUSCHIERI – In fond memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the 34th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marie-Thérèse, Thomas and Mandy, Phillip and Marlis, Joanna and Andrew, Timmy, Emma and Rudi, Julian, Gabi, Stephan and Christina, Hannah and Miguel, Kathryna and Graham, Chime, Annabelle and Josh, Edward, Andrew and great-grandchildren Emilia, Charlotte and Benjamin.

Rev. Can. EDWARD ZERAFA of Cospicua who passed away on August 11, 1952, aged 45. A Mass for the repose of his soul will take place on Saturday, August 13, at 6pm, at Cospicua parish church.

