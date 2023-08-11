Obituary

STRICKLAND – CHARLES ADRIAN, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2023. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Jacqui, his children Lara and her husband Julian Bugeja, Gerald and his wife Rebecca, Ella and her husband Dragan Avramovic; his grandchildren, Nina, Nikola, Luka, Lucia, George, Tomas, Guy, Millie and Emma; his brothers Jarrard and his partner Marcelle, Roger and his wife Maria, his in-laws, other relatives and friends. Mass will be held today at 10am at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Personal

Thanks be to God for grace received through the intercession of Dun Ġorġ Preca S.P.

ANNE DOROTHY CUSCHIERI In fond memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the 35th anniversary of her passing away to Eternal Life. Always in our thoughts and prayers Marie Thérèse. Thomas and Mandy, Phillip and Marlis Joanna and Andrew, Timmy, Emma and Rudi, Julian Gabi, Stephan and Christina, Hannah and Miguel Kathryna and Graham, Chime, Annabelle and Josh Edward, Andrew and great-grandchildren Emilia, Charlotte, Benjamin, Giuseppe and Mia.

In loving memory of JOSEPH F DEPARES on the 10th anniversary of his passing away Fondly remembered and greatly missed by his wife Violet, his son-in-law Philip and his grandchildren Alexia, Philip, Chiara and Kristina All Masses celebrated today at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex will be offered for his repose Lord, grant him eternal rest

