Obituaries

CASTAGNA. On August 10, MAX, of Marsascala, aged 72, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his wife Mary, his children Charlene and her husband Jesmond, Eman and his wife Lorraine, Mandy and her husband Joseph, his grandchildren Nicole, Jeanluc, Christian, Miguel, Matthias, Milena and Kristie, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, August 13, at 7.45am for Marsascala parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZARB. On August 11, MARYANNE nèe Borg, of Pieta, aged 87, widow of Publius, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her beloved daughter Valerie, her nephew Arnold, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, August 13, at 9am, for Fatima parish church, Guardamangia, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BUTTIGIEG. In loving memory of our dear father ANTON of Qala, Gozo, today the 21st anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

CASSAR – CARMEN. In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the anniversary of her death. Anne, Karla and Michael.

CILIA. In loving memory of STEFANO, a dearly loved son and brother, today the 17th anniversary of his passing to better pastures.

Our mind still talks to you

Our heart still looks for you

But our soul knows you are at peace

Never forgotten by his parents Marie Louise and Donald, his sister Denise, Nicky, Analise and Stephanie. Lord, embrace him in Your loving arms.

VINCENTI HERRERA – Maria, who was called to join Our Saviour on 12.8.1955. Those that touch our lives stay in our hearts forever. Love Nancy and Louis, Edwina and Alfred.

ZAMMIT CUTAJAR – MARY ROSE, née Pullicino, 18.04.1914-12.08.2001. Darling mummie, your smiling eyes light up our memories. Until we meet again. Michael, Joanna and Tony and all your loving family.

To whom it may concern

I, Annabelle Agius, have success­fully completed my studies and achieved my Masters degree in Access to Education: Specific Learning Difficulties (SpLD) following the award of an Endeavour Scholarship. Heartfelt thanks go to the Endeavour Group B Scholarship (2017) for sup-porting my learning process.

