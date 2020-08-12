Obituaries

ATTARD. On August 11, ETIENNE, aged 35, of Floriana and residing in Mosta, former Kinds Ltd employee, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his parents Raymond and Lourdes, his brother Matthew, grandmother Guża, his fiancée Maria, his aunts and uncles, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, August 13, at 1pm, for the Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady, Mosta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1.45pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA. On August 8, at Mtarfa Home for the Elderly, TERESA, née Trapani, widow of Francis, aged 92, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Adele, wife of Dr Tonio Borg, Angela, Lucienne, wife of Paul Psaila, Mark and his wife Jacqueline, and Therese, widow of her son Henry, her grandchildren Daniela, Mark, Adriana, Bettina, Luca, Caroline, Suzanne, Andrew, Mandy, Kurt and her numerous great-grandchildren. The funeral took place last Monday. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT GAUCI. On August 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN, of Sliema, aged 84, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Myra, née Lapira, his sons David and James and his partner Sue, his brother Michael and sister Miriam, in-laws Monique and her husband Dr Alfred Azzopardi, his grand-children, great-grandchild, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, August 12, at 1.45pm, for St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.15pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Ursuline Sisters on his behalf would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff at Mater Dei Hospital, Ward M8, for their care and dedication.

In Memoriam

BUTTIGIEG. In loving memory of our dear father ANTON of Qala, Gozo, today the 22nd anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayer. His family.

CILIA – STEFANO. You departed this life 18 years ago.

As long as we have memories,

Yesterday remains.

As long as we have love,

Today is beautiful.

Fondly remembered by his parents Marie Louise and Donald, his sister Denise, her husband Nick and nieces Analise and Stephanie.

HARDING. In loving memory of our dearest parents MARIAN and HUGH on the sixth anniversary of their passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Karin, Rhona and their families.

VINCENTI HERRERA – MARIA, who was called to join Our Saviour on 12.8.1955. Always on our mind, forever in our hearts. Love Nancy, Edwina and Alfred.

ZAMMIT CUTAJAR – MARY ROSE, née Pullicino, 18.4.1914-12.8.2001. So loving, so loved. Until we meet again. Michael, Joanna, Tony and all her loved ones.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.