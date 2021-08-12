Diamond Wedding Anniversary

JOSEPH DE’ CONTI MANDUCA and LILY CARBONARO

Celebrating 60 years of marriage between LILY née Carbonaro and JOSEPH DE’ CONTI MANDUCA. Congratulations from your children and sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Obituary

DEBONO. On August 10, at St Vincent De Paul Residence, INES, of Ta’ Xbiex, aged 95, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Doreen and her husband Godfrey, Jennifer and husband Alex, Magda and her husband William, Yvonne and Sonia, along with her grandchildren Graziella, Shawn, Joshua and Sarah, as well as her great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent De Paul Residence today, Thursday, August 12, at 9.30am, for St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BUTTIGIEG. In loving memory of our dear father ANTON of Qala, Gozo, today the 23rd anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayer. His family.

HARDING. In loving memory of our dearest parents MARIAN and HUGH on the seventh anniversary of their passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Karin, Rhona and their families.

VINCENTI HERRERA – MARIA, who was called to join Our Saviour on 12-8-1955. Always on our mind, forever in our hearts. Love Nancy, Edwina and Alfred.

ZAMMIT CUTAJAR – MARY ROSE. In loving memory of our dearest mother today, the 20th anniversary of her passing. We will remember her until the end of time. She will always be with us. Michael, Joanna, Tony and their families.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Summer shutdown 2021. Today last trading day – re-open Monday, August 23.

Stolen

White van Toyota Liteace, from Paola area, with registration number CAR 508. If seen contact nearest police station.

