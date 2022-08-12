Obituary

MUSCAT. On August 2, in the comfort of his home, Dr KARL MUSCAT, aged 43, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss, beloved mother Felicity Muscat, brothers John, Luke and his wife Ianina, Adam, his grandmother Ethel, his niece Georgia, his nephews Pierre, Jacques, Benji, Sam, uncles and aunties, and other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said to celebrate Karl’s life tomorrow, Saturday, August 13, at St Paul’s parish church, Rabat, at 8.30am. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BUTTIGIEG. In loving memory of our dear father ANTON of Qala, Gozo, today the 24th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayer. His family.

FENECH – JOSEPH D. Everlasting and cherished memories of a loving husband and a great father on the eighth anniversary of his passing to eternal life on August 12. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his beloved wife Mary. Always in our hearts and thoughts, his son Alexander and Diana, his daughters Elaine and Salvino Mifsud Bonnici, Marie Louise and Gordon Theobald, and his grandchildren Mia, Max, Ed and Seb. Until we meet again, may you rest in peace.

HARDING. In loving memory of our dearest parents MARIAN and HUGH. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Karin, Rhona and their families.

PACE – EDITH. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the 10th anniversary of her demise. Her daughter Joan and her husband David and grandsons Zachary, Bernie and Jonathan. May she rest in peace with you Lord for eternity.

VINCENTI HERRERA – MARIA, who was called to join Our Saviour on 12.8.1955. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal. Love Nancy, Edwina and Alfred.

ZAMMIT CUTAJAR – MARY ROSE née Pullicino. Treasured mother of Michael, Tony and Joanna, Today the 21st anniversary of her passing to eternal life. She is forever loved. Until we meet again may God hold you in the palm of His hand.

In loving memory of MANOLA MASINI, today the second anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed and forever loved by Franco, Mariella and Pierre, Francesca and Rueben and grandsons Luke and Ben. Lord, grant her eternal rest

JANE MIZZI, today being the fourth anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her beloved husband Francis, her daughters Alison and her husband Omar, Marilyn and her husband Carlo, her grandchildren Ian Rhys, Ylenia, Anya May, Emily, relatives and friends. You left the world but not our heart! Lord, grant her eternal rest

