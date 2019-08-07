In Memoriam

BORG CARBOTT – The Noble JOSEPH BORG CARBOTT. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, today the 25th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his children and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR. In ever loving memory of ROMINA, a beloved daughter and sister, on the 30th anniversary since her tragic death. Always loved, constantly missed and always in our thoughts. We miss you, Rom. Mama, Colin and family.

