Obituaries

AGIUS. On August 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, EMILIO, of Paola residing in Sliema, aged 85, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mary née Falzon, his children Anton and his wife Glorianne, Moira, Bianca and her husband Maurizio, Josepha and her husband Paolo, his sister, his sister-in-law, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, August 14, at 9am for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff at Mater Dei Hospital for their care and dedication. The family regret to inform that they are unable to receive visitors at home.

AXIAK. On August 12, at Sir Anthony Mamo Onco-logy Centre (SAMOC), MARIE THERESE, née Vassallo, aged 71, a much-loved mezzo soprano and a strong supporter and contributor of the Maltese arts, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her devoted husband Charles, her sons Geoffrey and his wife Rosalba and Christian and his wife Sonia, her grandchildren Nathan, Aidan, Liam and Lauren, her brother Pierre and his wife Kate, his daughter Rachel, her in-laws and their families and many relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, August 14, at 1.30pm, for Balluta parish church, St Julian’s, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the doctors as well as all the staff at Oncology Ward 1 and at the Palliative Care Ward at SAMOC for their professional care and dedication.

In Memoriam

CASSAR. Remembering our dearest ROMINA, today the 31st anniversary of her passing to a better life.

Your life was a blessing,

Your memory a treasure

And you are loved and missed

Beyond measure.

Mama, Colin and family.

CASSAR OLIVIER – CARMEN. In loving memory, today the fourth anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her daughter Anne and grandchildren Karla and Michael.

