Obituaries

AQUILINA. On August 7, VINCENT, known as Ċensu, former employee at Gasan Enterprises Limited, aged 84, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his sisters Helen and her husband Dwardu Borg, Doris and her husband Ġużi Galdes, Mary and her husband Joe Mizzi; his brothers Victor and his wife Carmen, Joe and his wife Helen and Charles Debono, widower of Carmena, nephews, nieces, many relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, August 14, at 8am for Gżira parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONAVIA. On August 12, at Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, Mgr CARMELO BONAVIA of Birkirkara, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sisters Violet, Sr Antonietta of the Sisters of Charity, and his brother Fr Norbert, MSSP, his nephews and nieces who live in Australia, together with the members of the Metropolitan Chapter, besides other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, August 14, at 9am, for St Helen Basilica, Birkirkara, followed by Mass at 9.30am. No flowers by request, but donations sent to the M.S.S.P missions will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family wish to thank the Sisters of the Dar tal-Kleru for their love and care they showed during the years.

FARRUGIA. On August 9, at her residence, MARY, of Santa Luċija, aged 73, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Lewis, her beloved children Marvin and her husband Angelo, Etienne and his wife Dorianne, her grandchildren Luca and his girlfriend Rebecca, Kyle and Keira, her sisters Annie, Georgina and her husband Joe, Pauline and her husband Twanny, John, widow of her sister Josephine, and their families, in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, August 14, at 7.30am, for Santa Luċija parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant her the eternal rest she so deserves.

SCHEMBRI. On July 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIO, aged 75, passed away peacefully. He will forever be missed and remembered with love by his dearest wife Mary Ann, his beloved children Dorian and his wife Eileen, Rachel, Stuart and his wife Nicky, Peter, husband of his late daughter Tamara, and his precious granddaughter Ella. He also leaves to mourn his loss his siblings and their respective spouses, his brother-in-law, his many nephews and nieces in Malta and abroad, other relatives and cherished friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, August 16, at 9am, for the Sanctuary of Divine Mercy, Naxxar, where a celebration of his life will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Siġġiewi Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, or the Community Chest Fund, will be greatly appreciated. Mandatory standard COVID-19 protocols are to be observed at all times. Lord welcome him into Your arms. The family would like to thank the medical and nursing team at the Day Unit at SAMOC who took such great care of him, and all who looked after him during his last days at Neuro Medical Ward.

In Memoriam

CASSAR. Remembering our dearest ROMINA, today the 32nd anniversary of her passing to a better life.

Your life was a blessing,

Your memory a treasure

And you are loved and missed

Beyond measure.

Mama, Colin and family.

CASSAR OLIVIER – CARMEN. Loving memories of a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother today the fifth anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her daughter Anne and family.

MIFSUD CREMONA. In loving memory of PAUL on the 13th anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by his wife Mary, his son Karl and Jackie, his daughter Roberta and Sandro and his granddaughters Michaela, Katrina, Kyra and Francesca, relatives and friends. A Mass for his repose will be celebrated on August 13 and 14, at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Ibraġġ, at 6.30pm.

TEUMA – FRANCIS X. August 13, being his 50th anniversary. Never forgotten by his wife, Mary Connie née Copperstone, his son Fr Eugene Paul, his daughter Anna, granddaughter Ruth and her boyfriend Filipe, family and friends. Loving you always. Lord, grant him eternal peace.

