In Memoriam

BORG CARBOTT – The Noble JOSEPH BORG CARBOTT. A beloved father and grandfather today the 28th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, fondly remembered by his children Mary Rose, Vincent and Lilian, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR. Remembering our dearest ROMINA, today the 33rd anniversary of her passing to a better life.

Your life was a blessing,

Your memory a treasure

And you are loved and missed

Beyond measure.

Mama, Colin and family.

MIFSUD CREMONA. In loving memory of PAUL on the 14th anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by his wife Mary, his son Karl and Jackie, his daughter Roberta and Sandro and his granddaughters Michaela, Katrina, Kyra and Francesca, relatives and friends. A Mass for his repose will be celebrated on August 14, at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Ibraġ, at 6.30pm.

SCOREY – HAROLD. On the 47th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children Jeffrey, Joan, Brian, in-laws and grandchildren. A prayer is solicited.

