Obituaries

ALAMANGO. On August 11, at Mater Dei Hospital, PHILIP, of Alamango Textiles and Bridal, of Gżira and residing in Naxxar, aged 72 years, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church.

He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Renate, his daughters Pippa and her partner Craig, and Kim, his brother John, his sisters Miriam and her husband Vincent Friggieri, Nathalie and her husband Manuel Zammit, his brothers- and sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces Ernest, Sean, Martine, Christine, Karen and Nikita, their respective families, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, August 14, at 1.30pm for the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, Naxxar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.00pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On August 11, TONY, of Sliema, residing in San Ġwann, known as Maltembu, aged 80, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, and went to meet the Risen Lord. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Stella, his children Noel and his partner Natasha, and Kevin, his grandchildren Kieran, Kyle, his siblings and their relative spouses, his in-laws and their relative spouses, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, August 16, at 8am for Balluta parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be appreciated.

May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

FRIGGIERI. On August 11, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTHONY, aged 75 years, widower of Margaret, of Sliema and residing in Pembroke, passed away, peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church.

He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter Simone, his sons Duncan and his wife Lorna, and Clifton and his wife Stephania, his beloved grandchildren Dean, Darlene, Zack, Maegan, Matthew and Nicholai, his brothers and his sisters, in-laws, their respective spouses, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, August 14, at 8am, for Pembroke parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at St Andrews Cemetery, Żebbuġ.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRIMA. On August 11, EMANUEL k/a LINO, of Santa Luċija, aged 81, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Margaret, his children Josianne and her husband Noel, Clare and her husband Goran, his grandchildren Karl and his wife Lara, Mark, Luke, Jan and Ana, his brother Joseph and his wife Carmen, his sister Vanna and her husband Vince, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, August 14, at 8am, for Santa Luċija parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery.

No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CALLEJA. In loving memory of CHARLES, beloved husband, father and grandfather who passed to a better life on August 14, 2015. Deeply missed by his wife Thérèse, his children Sharon, Roger and Brian, and their families. May he rest in peace.

CASSAR. Remembering our dearest ROMINA, today the 34th anniversary of her passing to a better life.

Your life was a blessing,

Your memory a treasure

And you are loved and missed

Beyond measure.

Mama, Colin and family.

MIFSUD CREMONA. In loving memory of PAUL on the 15th anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by his wife Mary, his son Karl and Jacqui, his daughter Roberta and Sandro, and his granddaughters Michaela, Katrina, Kyra and Francesca, his brother, sister, relatives and friends. A Mass for his repose will be celebrated tomorrow, August 14, at 6.30pm, at the Immaculate Conception church, Tal-Ibraġ.

FRANK ABELA - in fondest memory of an affectionate wonderful father and grandfather on the ninth anniversary of his demise. Always remembered with much love and gratitude by his children Josephine, Thomas, Mary Rose, Laura, Theresa and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ĠANNI BONNICI – Cherished and unfading memories of a very beloved husband, father and grandfather on the fourth anniversary of his passing away, August 17, 2019. Fondly remembered by his beloved wife Pauline, his children Hermann and his wife Joan, Kurt and his wife Rosella, his grandchildren Iona, Racquel, Yves, Alicia and Samyrah. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Thursday, August 17 at 6.30pm at Attard parish church. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of GEORGE HILI on the fourth anniversary of his death, August 10, 2019. Forever loved and deeply missed by his wife Carmen, his children Jesmond, Alexandra and Steve, their wives Marie-Therese and Kathryn, his grandchildren Dorothy, Darren, Holly, Harry, Finn, Nathan and Indri, his great-grandchildren Krysal Kayden and Elena, his brother Manuel, sister-in-law Tessie, their families, his best friend Joe and all his relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of MARLENE SCHEMBRI née PACE MOORE on the ninth anniversary of her demise on August 15, 2014. Never forgotten by her husband John, her son Peter Paul and his wife Joanne, her sister Anna, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MANOLA MASINI - on the third anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed and forever loved by Franco, Mariella and Pierre, Francesca and Reuben and grandsons Luke and Ben. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

WAYNE VELLA - on the 13th anniversary of his call to eternal life. A beautiful soul, a beacon of light, An example and courage for most. A short lived, Yet an extraordinary life. Endlessly loved by all his dearest family and all who knew him. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to participate in a Mass for the repose of his soul on Thursday, August 17, at 7pm at the Assumption church, Mġarr.

Personal

Thanks be to God for grace received through the intercession of Dun Ġorġ Preca S.P.

