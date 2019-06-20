Obituary

BANAVAGE. On August 13, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, GERTRUDE, née Cassar White, of Paola, residing at Santa Luċija, aged 60, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Mark, her children Stephen and his wife Fiona, Sandra and her partner Ian, Malcolm and Sarah and her partner Miguel, her grandchildren Jade, Jamie, Dana, Sean, Luke and Shanise, her brothers and sisters, her brother-in-law, their respective spouses, all other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, August 16, at 7.45am, for Pope Pius X parish church Santa Luċija, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Those attending are requested not to wear black. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEBATTISTA. On August 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, former Allied Newspapers employee, aged 68, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Doris, his children, their families and his sisters. Funeral Mass at St Francis church, Ħamrun, on Friday, August 16, at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FIORINI. On August 13, at Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, Fr JOSEPH FIORINI, former missionary in Bolivia, aged 89, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his sister Imelda, his nephews Raphael and Michael in Sydney, and his fellow priests at Dar tal-Kleru, Qaddejja taċ-Ċenaklu and staff at Dar tal-Kleru. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Wednesday, August 14, at 9.30am, at Dar tal-Kleru, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar tal-Kleru will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – MARY. In loving memory of our dear mother, today the 22nd anniversary of her demise. Fondly loved and cherished by her sons and daughters, Alex, Edward, Jennifer, Catherine and their families.

CALLEJA. In loving memory of our beloved CHARLES on the fourth anniversary of his meeting with Our Lord. Never forgotten by his wife Thérèse, his children Sharon, Roger and Brian and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

JAMES – MONIQUE, née Borda. Today the first anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her husband Stephen, her son Dominic Whittome, his wife Catherine and her granddaughter Cecilia, her son Christopher, his wife Portia and her grandson Kieran, her brother Frank Borda and his wife Pauline, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

MICALLEF – EMMA MARIA. Treasured memories of a caring and devoted mother and nanna on the 17th anniversary of her being recalled to Our Lord. So lovingly remembered by Mark Anthony, Rachelle and Martin, Emma, James and John. Forever in our hearts and prayers.

MILLER – LINA. A dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Always in our thoughts and prayers, especially today, on the 11th anniversary of her death. Ray and Simone, Gerald, Sarah, Kate and Magnus, Alex, Anna, Max and Mia. May she rest in peace.

MOMPALAO de PIRO – JOE and JULIA. Celebrating their life together, reunited on August 14, 2001. Their children Susan, Aidan and Julian and their families.

XERRI – Sr ELISE (Anna), MC. On the 21st anniversary. Forever missed by her brothers and sisters, Fr John Xerri, OP, of Brazil, Carmen and Salvu, Antoinette, Joe, Lizzie and Stephen, Maria and Alfred, nephews and nieces. “Perhaps they are not stars, but rather openings in heaven where the love of our lost ones pours through and shines down upon us to let us know they are happy”.

ZAMMIT CUTAJAR – FRANCIS XAVIER. Precious memories of a beloved husband, father and nannu on the 11th anniversary of his death. Greatly missed by Lina, Joan, Paul, Denis and Roberta, Pippa and all his beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day.