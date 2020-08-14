Obituaries

AXIAK. On August 12, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre (SAMOC), MARIE THERESE, née Vassallo, aged 71, a much-loved mezzo-soprano and a strong supporter and contributor of the Maltese arts, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her devoted husband Charles, her sons Geoffrey and his wife Rosalba and Christian and his wife Sonia, her grandchildren Nathan, Aidan, Liam and Lauren, her brother Pierre and his wife Kate, his daughter Rachel, her in-laws and their families and many relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, August 14, at 1.30pm, for Balluta parish church, St Julians, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the doctors as well as all the staff at Oncology Ward 1 and at the Palliative Care Ward at SAMOC for their professional care and dedication.

GALDES. On Thursday, August 13, EMMANUEL of Gudja and residing in Tarxien, aged 83, widower of Annunziata née Mercieca, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital comforted by the rights of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his son Rev. Fr Roy, his daughter Josette and her husband Michael Dalmas, his sister Martha Mifsud Ellul, Josephine, widow of his late brother Carmelo, and his in-laws Gaetana and Marija Mercieca, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Friday, August 14 at the Annunciation Parish Church Tarxien at 4pm, followed by private interment at the All Souls Cemetery Tarxien. No flowers by request but donations to St Rita Home Ursoline Sisters Tarxien would be greatly appreciated. Lord grant him eternal rest.

MASINI. On August 12, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, MANOLA of Sliema, aged 78, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Franco, her daughters Mariella, wife of Dr Pierre Theuma and Francesca, wife of Dr Rueben Balzan, her grandsons Luke and Ben Peter Theuma, her sisters Marlene Fenech and Silvana Wihl, her sisters-in-law Joan Ellul, Josette Ellul, Gill Masini and Pac Masini, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 17, at 9am, at Nazzarenu parish church, Sliema. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – MARY. In loving memory of our dear mother, today the 23rd anniversary of her demise. Fondly loved and cherished by her sons and daughters, Alex, Edward, Jennifer, Catherine and their families.

CALLEJA. In loving memory of our beloved CHARLES on the fifth anniversary of his meeting with Our Lord. His wife Thérèse, his beloved children and their spouses and his adored grandchildren.

JAMES – MONIQUE, née Borda. Today the second anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her husband Stephen, her son Dominic Whittome, his wife Catherine and her granddaughter Cecilia, her son Christopher, his wife Portia and her grandson Kieran, her brother Frank Borda and his wife Pauline, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

MICALLEF – EMMA MARIA. Treasured memories of a caring and devoted mother and nanna on the 18th anniversary of her being called to Our Lord. So lovingly remembered by Mark Anthony, Rachelle and Martin, Emma, James and John. Forever in our hearts and prayers.

MIFSUD CREMONA. In loving memory of PAUL on the 12th anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by his wife Mary, his son Karl and Jackie, his daughter Roberta and Sandro and his grand-daughters Michaela, Katrina, Kyra and Francesca, relatives and friends. A Mass for his repose will be celebrated today, August 14, at 6.30pm, at the Immaculate Conception church, Tal-Ibraġ.

MILLER – LINA. Our dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother is always in our thoughts and prayers, especially today, the 12th anniversary of her death. Ray and Simone, Gerald, Sarah, Kate and Magnus, Alex, Anna, Max and Mia. May she rest in peace.

XERRI – Sr ELISE (Anna), MC. On the 22nd anniversary. Forever missed by her brothers and sisters, Fr John Xerri, OP, of Brazil, Carmen and Salvu, Antoinette, Joe, Lizzie and Stephen, Maria and Alfred, nephews and nieces. “And we wept that one so lovely should have a life so brief… what is lovely never dies, but passes into other loveliness”.

ZAMMIT CUTAJAR – FRANCIS XAVIER. Precious memories of a beloved husband, father and nannu on the 12th anniversary of his death. Greatly missed by Lina, Joan, Paul, Denis and Roberta, Pippa and all his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us every day.

