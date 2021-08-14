Obituaries

FRANKS. On August 11 at Mater Dei Hospital, the Rev. JOHN EDWARD FRANKS, aged 92. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Lena, née Debono, his son Johnathan and his daughter Sarah, his stepsons Alfred Daniel Naudi and Simon James Naudi, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

MIFSUD BONNICI. On August 12, MAURICE MIFSUD BONNICI DIP.EE; C.ENG; MIEE; MIERE, aged 95, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss, his beloved wife LouLou, his son Mark and his wife Veronica, his precious grandchildren Nicholas and Lisa and their partners, his great-grandson Jack, his sisters Doris Rosser wife of the late Basil, Lina Wismayer wife of the late Mario, his sister-in-law Emma Mifsud Bonnici wife of his late brother, Antoine. His dedicated carers Shelly and Christopher, his nephews and nieces, their families, his friends, colleagues from the former Telemalta and the Akkademja tal-Malti. The funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Saturday, August 14, at 8.45am, at the Divine Mercy sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa. Donations to Mission Fund, Malta, would be greatly appreciated.Lord, grant him eternal rest.

UNDERWOOD. On August 8, DAVID, aged 78, passed away peacefully at Dorothy House Hospice, Bradford-on-Avon, UK. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Thérèse, née Bisazza; his sons Chris and his wife Alison and Nick and his partner Justyne; his grandchildren Evie, James, Lewis and Abbie; his sisters-in-law Carmen Bisazza and Monica Zammit and her son Peter.Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – MARY. In loving memory of our dear mother, today the 24th anniversary of her demise. Fondly loved and cherished by her sons and daughters, Alex, Edward, Jennifer, Catherine and their families.

CALLEJA. In loving memory of CHARLES on the sixth anniversary of his passing to a better life. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Thérèse, his dearly loved children Sharon, Roger and Brian, their spouses and his six adored grandchildren. In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same.

ELLUL. In loving memory of MARY née Coleiro on the 60th anniversary of her passing. Forever loved. Mariella and John.

JAMES – MONIQUE, née Borda. Today the third anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her husband Stephen, her son Dominic Whittome, his wife Catherine and her granddaughter Cecilia, her son Christopher, his wife Portia and her grandson Kieran, her brother Frank Borda and his wife Pauline, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

MICALLEF – EMMA MARIA. Treasured memories of a caring and devoted mother and nanna on the 19th anniversary of her being called to Our Lord. So lovingly remembered by Rachelle and Martin, Emma, James and John. Forever in our hearts and prayers.

MILLER – LINA. Our dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother is always in our thoughts and prayers, especially today, the 13th anniversary of her death. Ray and Simone, Gerald, Sarah, Kate and Magnus, Alex, Anna, Max and Mia. May she rest in peace.

MOMPALAO de PIRO – JOE and JULIA. Celebrating their life together, reunited on August 14, 2001. Their children Susan, Aidan and Julian and their families.

VASSALLO. In loving memory of BICE fondly remembered by Raymond and Mariella, Bernard and Lucia, and Dorothy, and their families.

XERRI – Sr ELISE (Anna), MC. On her 23rd anniversary. Forever missed by her brother and sisters, Carmen and Salvu, Antoinette, Joe, Lizzie and Stephen, Maria and Alfred, nephews and nieces.

ZAMMIT CUTAJAR – FRANCIS XAVIER. Precious memories of a beloved husband, father and nannu on the 13th anniversary of his death. Greatly missed by Lina, Joan, Paul, Denis and Roberta, Pippa and all his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Those we love don’t go away, They walk beside us every day.

