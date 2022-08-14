Obituaries

ABELA. On August 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMEN, aged 81, widow of Victor, of Kalkara and residing in Sliema, former De La Salle College and Sacret Heart School teacher, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Loved and remembered by her daughter Rosanne and her husband Stephen Calleja, her beloved grandchildren Luke and Sarah, her brothers Josie Pulé, and his wife Marthese, Vanni Pulé and his wife Maryanne, her sisters Lora and her husband Frank Dimech and Maria and her husband Mario Grech, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, August 16, at 8.30am for St Joseph parish church, Kalkara, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be appreciated. Lord Grant her eternal rest.

BONELLO. On August 10, ANTHONY, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Gladys, his children David and his wife Miriam, Diane and her husband Michael, Rachel and her husband Mario, Robert and his wife Maria; his grandchildren Keith and his wife Roberta, Luke and his fiancée Angel, Matteo and Yana; his brother Frank and his wife Helga and his sister Joyce and her husband Tony, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, August 16, at 8.30am, for the Capuchin church, Floriana, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CALLEJA. On August 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPHINE, known as Ġuża, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Greatly missed by her children Marian and her husband Paul Abdilla, Paula and her fiancé Ray, Theresa and Michael, her beloved grandchildren Donna and Steven, her brother Emmanuel Said and his wife Jessie, her sister Stella and her husband Charles Pons, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, August 16, at 7.45am for Christ the King parish church, Paola, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. Lord grant her eternal rest.

ELLUL. On August 12, at his residence in Santa Venera, DOMENIC, aged 86, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Josephine, his daughters Anne Marie and her husband Peter, and Simone, his grandchildren Mark and his wife Cristina, Trisha and her husband James, and Gabriel, his great-grandchildren, his brothers and sisters, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, August 17, at 8.30am, for Santa Venera new parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.15am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MEYERS. On August 6, at Simblija Care Home, Naxxar, ASHLEY. He will be sadly missed by his brother Max, his family and friends in Malta and overseas. Funeral Mass will be said on Wednesday, August 17, at St John’s parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, at 9.15am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – MARY. In loving memory of our dear mother, today the 25th anniversary of her demise. Fondly loved and cherished by her sons and daughters, Alex, Edward, Jennifer, Catherine and their families.

CALLEJA. In loving memory of CHARLES on the seventh anniversary of his passing to a better life. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Thérèse his dearly loved children Sharon, Roger and Brian, their spouses and his six adored grandchildren.

We think about you always,

And talk about you too.

We have so many memories, but

We wish we still had you.

ELLUL SULLIVAN – BLANCHE (14.08.1907-2002). Today, we are celebrating our aunt Blanche’s birthday and honouring her life and legacy.

Blanche was a consummate and passionate artist, a pianist, an amazing cook and a total bohemian. She lived her life like a work of art. In fact, Blanche herself was a work of art.

She was also very spiritual and believed that it was impossible to live in peace without practising compassion and generosity with those less fortunate.

Blanche is always present in our lives as we are surrounded by her paintings and her artworks, while her teachings are deeply ingrained in us. Sadly, her immense talent and sensitivity were overlooked as she belonged to a male-dominated generation of Maltese artists. Blanche shrugged it off as all that mattered was that she could live her life freely for her art and philanthropy. She was a true avant-garde eccentric: maddeningly endearing. Blanche, “Gioia ta’ qalbi”, we thank you. Muffy, Pat and Francesca Amodeo

MICALLEF – EMMA MARIA. Treasured memories of a caring and devoted mother and nanna on the 20th anniversary of her being called to Our Lord. So lovingly remembered by Rachelle and Martin, Emma, James and John. Forever in our hearts and prayers.

MILLER – LINA. Fondest memories of our dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who is forever in our thoughts and prayers, especially today, on the 14th anniversary of her death. Ray and Simone, Gerald, Sarah, Kate and Magnus, Alex, Anna, Max and Mia. May she rest in peace.

MOMPALAO de PIRO – JOE and JULIA. Celebrating their life together, reunited on August 14, 2001. Their children Susan, Aidan and Julian and their families.

PARNIS. In loving memory of THOMAS (6.11.1931-14.08.2021). On the first anniversary of his passing. Fondly remembered and forever loved by his family, relatives and friends in the UK and Malta.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER – MARIO. Dearest Mario, it’s been a year since the Blessed Virgin Mary called you to celebrate your feast day with hers. A little piece of our hearts went with you. While we realise that nothing can alleviate this loss, we have the great consolation that death is not the end, but the beginning of our heavenly journey. We are so blessed to have had you in our lives. Mama Céline and Claude, Nurtan and Sandro, Julienne and Giuseppe, Maia, Andrew and Michael, Amik and John, Nicola, Timothy and Valerie. On Sunday, August 14, the 11am Mass at Sacro Cuor Sanctuary, Sliema will be offered to celebrate Mario’s life.

ZAMMIT CUTAJAR – FRANCIS XAVIER. Precious memories of a beloved husband, father and nannu on the 14th anniversary of his death. Greatly missed by Lina, Joan, Paul, Denis and Roberta, Pippa and all his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us every day.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Closed for summer holidays. Reopen Monday, August 22.

FRANK ABELA - In fondest memory of an affectionate wonderful father and grandfather on the eighth anniversary of his demise. Always remembered with much love and gratitude by his children Josephine, Thomas, Mary Rose, Laura, Theresa and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest

Maria, Joseph, Antida, Antoine, Agnes, cousins of late Mons. Joseph Pace and their husbands and wives would like to thank Bishop Joseph Galea Curmi and the large number of priests who con-celebrated the funeral Mass, relatives and friends who attended the funeral, sent flowers and cards, offered donations or in any way showed their sympathy on the loss of Mons. JOSEPH PACE who passed away on the 18th July 2022. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of JOSEPH MERCIECA a very special husband and father on the 14th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord, August 14, 2008.“Memories are like leaves of gold,They never tarnish or grow old,Locked in our hearts.You will always be,Loved and remembered,For all eternity”Fondly remembered and greatly missed by his wife Therese and his children Karl and Katia.

In loving memory of MARLENE SCHEMBRI née Pace Moore on the eighth anniversary of her demise on August 15, 2014. Never forgotten by her husband John, her son Peter Paul and his wife Joanne, her sister Anna, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of PETER PAUL BUGEJA being the sixth anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Nagaat, his children Stephanie, Isaac, Sarah and Samuel, his mother Josephine, his brother Tano, his wife Miriam and their children Bernard and Nathalie, his parents-in-law Joe and Margaret Desira relatives and friends including the Marathana Community. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Tuesday, August 16 at 7pm at the church of St Catherine’s Home, Attard. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

The Portanier family would like to thank the Rev. Clergy who celebrated Mass, all relatives and friends who attended the funeral, sent flowers and cards, offered donations or in any way showed their sympathy on the loss of their beloved JOE PORTANIER who went to meet the Risen Lord on July 11, 2022.

ETIENNE ATTARD. 2.6.85 - 10.8.20. Never forgotten, mum Lourdes, dad Raymond, brother Matthew and nanna Ġuża. Nothing can ever take away a lovethe heart hold dear.Rest in peace.

ĠANNI BONNICI. Cherished and unfading memories of a very beloved husband, father and grandfather on the third anniversary of his passing away, August 17, 2019. Fondly remembered by his beloved wife Pauline, his children Hermann and his wife Joan, Kurt and his wife Rosella, his grandchildren, Iona, Racquel, Yves, Alicia and Samyrah. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Tuesday, August 16, at 6.30pm, at Attard parish church. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

WAYNE VELLA on the 12th anniversary of his call to eternal life.A beautiful soul, a beacon of light,An example and courage for most.A short lived,Yet an extraordinary life.Endlessly loved by all his dearestfamily and all who knew him.Relatives and friends are cordially invited to participate in a Mass for the repose of his soul on Wednesday, August 17, at 7pm at the Assumption church, Mġarr.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.