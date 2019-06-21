Obituaries

BANAVAGE. On August 13, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, GERTRUDE, née Cassar White, of Paola, residing at Santa Luċija, aged 60, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Mark, her children Stephen and his wife Fiona, Sandra and her partner Ian, Malcolm and Sarah and her partner Miguel, her grandchildren Jade, Jamie, Dana, Sean, Luke and Shanise, her brothers and sisters, her brother-in-law, their respective spouses, all other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, August 16, at 7.45am, for Pope Pius X parish church Santa Luċija, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Those attending are requested not to wear black. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEBATTISTA. On August 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, former Allied Newspapers Ltd employee, aged 68, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Doris, his children, their families and his sisters. Funeral Mass will be said at St Francis church, Ħamrun, tomor-row, Friday, August 16, at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BARBARO SANT – RACHEL. Wherever your beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories. You have made our world brighter and a better place. Liz, Duncan, Becky.

GATT. In loving memory of ALBERT, a dear husband and a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the first anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lena, Maria and Robert, Elizabeth and John, Gilbert and Grace, grand­children and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA – ANTHONY. Treasured memories of a dear father and grandfather, especially today being the 25th anniversary of his demise. Remembering also our beloved MARY and MARIA, on the feast of Our Lady. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Connie and Edgar, Tanya, Martin, Robert and their families. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

