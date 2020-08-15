Obituaries

GAUCI. On Wednesday, August 12, at Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, Canon of St Helen Basilica, Fr PAUL GAUCI of Birkirkara, aged 93, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his sister-in-law Doris, widow of his brother Karmenu, his nephews Silvio and Joe and his niece Marianne, members of the Helenian Chapter, the director and priests of Dar tal-Kleru, the Sisters Qaddejja taċ-Ċenaklu, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, August 17, at 8am, for St Paul’s church (Valley Road), Birkirkara, where the public will be able to pay respect. At 9.30am a funeral cortège will proceed to St Helen Basilica, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 10am, followed by interment. No flowers by request, but donations to Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PUGLISEVICH. On August 14, at Mater Dei Hospital, IRENE née Ghirsci, of Msida, residing in Attard, aged 76, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Loved and remembered by her husband Vladimir, her children Adrian and his wife Angela, Audrey and her husband Michael Fenech, Rachel and her husband Michael Baldacchino, her beloved grandchildren Sarah and her husband Capt. James Gauci, Stephanie and her fiancé Ryan Xuereb, Brendan, Glenn and his wife Geraldine, Eugene and Ian, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, August 17, at 7.30am, for St Joseph parish church, Msida, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to all doctors and staff of St Francis Ward 4, at St Vincent de Paul residence.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI – Judge FRANK G. CAMILLERI. In loving memory, today being the third anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by his brothers Albert and his wife Annmarie, George and his wife Ann, his many nephews and nieces both in Malta and Australia, their spouses, partners and children. Please remember him in your prayers.

GATT. In ever loving memory of ALBERT, a dear husband, a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the second anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lena, Maria and Robert, Elizabeth and John, Gilbert and Grace, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GATT – LINA. Fondest memories of a very loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on her 29th anniversary. Her daughter Marie Therese and all the family.

MOMPALAO de PIRO – JOE and JULIA. Celebrating their life together, reunited on August 14, 2001. Their children Susan, Aidan and Julian and their families.

SAMMUT. Dear LUKE, five years have passed since we said our last goodbye. You are gone but not forgotten. Beautiful memories silently kept. Not a day goes by without us thinking of you. We love and miss you. Till we meet again – Mum, Dad, Matthew, Thomas and Isaac.

SCHEMBRI. In loving memory of our dear MARLENE today the sixth anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

VELLA – ANTHONY. Treasured memories of a dear father and grandfather, especially today being the 26th anniversary of his demise. Remembering also our beloved MARY and MARIA, on the feast of Our Lady. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Connie and Edgar, Tanya, Martin, Robert and their families. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

