Obituaries

ASPHAR. On August 9, DENISE née Lapira, of Fairfield CT USA, aged 95, passed away peacefully with her family by her side. She was born on April 10, 1926, to Egidio and Mary (Dillon) Lapira in Sliema. Denise is survived by her daughters Gillian Asphar and Philippa Costello and her husband Jeffrey, within whose home she resided for the last ten years. She is also survived by her beloved grandson Marc Costello who she often referred to as “My Golden Boy”. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Frederick Asphar, on May 21, 2004.

MIFSUD. On August 13, at St Vincent De Paule residence, SPIRIDIONE (ex PC 1210), of Żejtun, aged 73, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mikelina (Lina), his children Mario and his wife Marica, Maryanne, widow of Jens Vaaben and Johan, his grandchildren Mathias and Laura, his brother Joe and his wife Mary, Miriam, widow of his brother Victor, in-laws Rozina and Doris and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence tomorrow, Monday, August 16, at 3.30pm for St Gregory church, Żejtun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 4pm followed by interment in the family grave at St Gregory, Żejtun Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Fondazzjoni Nazareth on his behalf would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. On August 14, EMMANUEL, aged 87, passed away suddenly at his residence. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Paul and his wife Lorna, Vincent and his wife Rimma, Joseph and his wife Sandra, Yvonne, widow of his son Raymond, his nephews and nieces Stefania, Rachel, Nigel, Abigail, Marija Sara and Gianluca, their respective spouses, fiancés and partners, his great-grandson Nicky, his brothers and sisters and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, August 16, at 9.30am for Christ the King parish church, Paola, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10am followed by interment in the family grave at Tat-Torba Gudja Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza are appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER. On August 14, MARIO, residing in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, aged 58, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his wife Pat, his son Max, his mother Celine and her partner Claude Marguerat, his sisters Nurtan and her husband Sandro Lanfranco, Julienne and his nieces and nephew Maya and her husband Andrew, Amik and her husband John, Nicola and Timmy and his girlfriend Valerie, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, August 16, at 9.45am for Pembroke parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10.15am, followed by interment in the family grave at Naxxar Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

On the occasion of the trigesima die since the passing of ALFRED GRISCTI, a Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, August 16, at 6.30pm, at St John Bosco Salesian Oratory, St John Bosco Street, Sliema. Family and friends are welcome. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONNICI – ĠANNI. Cherished and unfading memories of a very beloved husband, father and grandfather on the second anniversary of his passing away, August 17, 2019. Fondly remembered by his beloved wife Pauline, his children Hermann and his wife Joan, Kurt and his wife Rosella, his grandchildren Iona, Racquel, Yves, Alicia and Samyrah. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Monday, August 16, at 6.30pm, at Attard parish church. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG. In ever loving memory of JOSEPH and ANTONIA on the 41st and 22nd anniversary respectively of their demise. Forever in our hearts. Their children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

CESAREO. In memory of ANTOINE, a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather on the 13th anniversary of his demise. Remembered and deeply missed by his wife Lilianne, Roberta, Romina and Michel, Adriana, Clara and Ramon and grandchildren. Merciful Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DESPOTT – ANNE. Treasured and unfading memories of our darling mama’ on her 23rd anniversary of her demise, on August 18. Her children Maurice, Jean, Tania and Analise, in-laws and their respective families. Please say a prayer.

ELLUL – GODFREY. Sadly missed by his family. Saturday 21.8.2021 being the first anniversary of his demise. The 6.30pm Mass at Ibraġġ parish church will be said in his memory. Family and friends are welcome to attend.

FARRUGIA. In ever lasting memory of ALPHONSE M. On the first anniversary of his death with deep gratitude for a long-lasting friendship. Joe and Gloria.

GATT. In loving memory of ALBERT, on the third anniversary of his death. A dear husband, a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lena, Maria and Robert, Elizabeth and John, Gilbert and Grace, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GATT – LINA. Cherished memories of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 30th anniversary of her death. Her daughter Marie Therese Camilleri, her six children and their families.

GRECH TRAPANI. Remem-bering our dear brother Anthony, k/a Tony, today being the first anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts, Maria, Anna and Sylvana and their families.

JOURDAN – MARIA née Saliba. In loving memory of our dear sister on the first anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Fondly remembered by Josephine, Lilian, Alphonse, Joe, Tessie and Carmen and their respective spouses.

VELLA – ANTHONY. Treasured memories of a dear father and grandfather, especially today being the 27th anniversary of his demise. Remembering also our beloved MARY and MARIA, on the feast of Our Lady. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Connie and Edgar, Tanya, Martin, Robert and their families. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

