Diamond wedding

Mr Albert G. Dimech and Miss Mabel Farrugia

The marriage took place on August 15, 1962, at St Ignatius Chapel, Sliema. Congratulations and very best wishes on your 60th wedding anniversary from your children, Kenneth and his wife Simone, and Gordon and his wife Sandra; your grandchildren Kay, Jamie and Amelie. Thank you both for your constant love and support. May the Lord bless you today and always.

Obituaries

CALLEJA. On August 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMELA, née Mifsud, of Santa Venera and residing at Zammit Clapp Residential Home, aged 92, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Carmel and his wife Anna Maria, her sister Vincenza Azzopardi, widow of Joe, Carmen, widow of her brother John, Rita Vella, widow of her brother Charlie, her grandchildren among whom Fr Joe Mifsud, other relatives and friends, among whom her friends from Zammit Clapp. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, August 16, at 8am, for Santa Venera parish church, Santa Venera, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Instead of flowers, donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the Emergency Room staff, the doctor and his team and the management and staff at Zammit Clapp Residential Home.

MICALLEF. On August 14, at Christus Sacerdos Home for the Clergy, the very Rev. Canon GIUSEPPE, of Birkirkara, went to meet the Risen Lord whom he served in the priesthood for 67 years, at the age of 90. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his brothers and sisters Maria, Helen, Paul and his wife Lily, Gemma, Maryanne and her husband Leonard Farrugia, Carmelo and his wife Mildred, Victor and his wife Vivianne and Tony and his wife Doreen, nephews and nieces, cousins among whom is Fr Nerik Muscat OCD, other relatives, members of the clergy especially the Birkirkara Collegiate Chapter, and numerous friends. On Wednesday, August 17, his body will lie in repose at the church of St Paul, Valley Road, Birkirkara, from 8.30am onwards, for the faithful to pay their last respects. A cortége will then leave for St Helen’s Collegiate Basilica, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated by His Grace the Archbishop at 10am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Dona-tions to Dar tal-Kleru will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.Special thanks go to Il-Qaddejja taċ-Ċenaklu and all the staff at Dar tal-Kleru for their dedication and loving care.

In Memoriam

BORG. In ever loving memory of our dear parents, ANTONIA and JOSEPH, on the anniversary of their demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Their children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

CESAREO. In memory of ANTOINE, a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather on the 14th anniversary of his demise. Remembered and deeply missed by his wife Lilianne, Roberta, Romina and Michel, Adriana, Clara and Ramon and his grandchildren. Merciful Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GATT – LINA. Cherished memories of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 32nd anniversary of her death. Her daughter Marie Therese Camilleri, her six children and their families.

GRECH TRAPANI. Remembering our dear brother TONY, today being the second anniversary of his death. His sisters Maria, Anna and Sylvana.

JOURDAN – MARIA née Saliba remembering our dear sister on the second anniversary of her death. Josephine, Lilian, Alphonse, Joe, Tessie and Carmen.

VELLA – ANTHONY. Treasured memories of a dear father and grandfather, especially today being the 28th anniversary of his demise. Remembering also our beloved MARY and MARIA, on the feast of Our Lady. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Connie and Edgar, Tanya, Martin, Robert and their families. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

ANNABELLE 15.8.2004 On the 18th anniversary on her passing away. Remembered by her mother Lucia, her father Alfred, her sister Cynthia Casha, dear relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 9.30am at St Sebastian parish church, Qormi. Lord, grant her eternal rest

Precious memories of our dearest RACHEL 22 years today. So much missed. Forever in our heart. Family Barbaro Sant

