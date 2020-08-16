Obituaries

FARRUGIA. On August 14, at Dar il-Madonna tal-Mellieħa, Joseph, aged 91, widower of Lynette née Mifsud, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his children John and his wife Susan, Celine and her husband Norman, Fr Christopher OFM and Elisabeth, his grandchildren Stefanie, Edward, Nicola, Veronica and Peter together with their spouses, and his great-grandchildren Sebastian, Jessica, Benjamin, Chiara, David and Thomas. He also leaves to mourn his sister-in-law Rosette and her husband Neville, Marie-Louise and Eileen Mifsud and other relatives. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am on Tuesday, August 18 at Stella Maris parish church Sliema followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord grant him eternal rest.

GAUCI. On August 12, GODFREY passed away peacefully. He is deeply mourned by his family, in-laws and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, August 17, at 9.30am, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

MASINI. On August 12, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, MANOLA of Sliema, aged 78, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Franco, her daughters Mariella, wife of Dr Pierre Theuma and Francesca, wife of Dr Rueben Balzan, her grandsons Luke and Ben Peter Theuma, her sisters Marlene Fenech and Silvana Wihl, her sisters-in-law Joan Ellul, Josette Ellul, Gill Masini and Pac Masini, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, August 17, at 9am, at Nazzarenu parish church, Sliema. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VASSALLO. On August 15, Vincent, an ex-footballer, aged 76, from Rabat, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital. He went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Carmen, his children Etienne and his partner Krista, Annelise and her husband Ruben, his grandchildren Tara and Chloe, his brothers and sisters and in-laws and their spouses, other relatives, and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, August 18, at 8am, for Rabat parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Margerita Rabat cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Movement will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONNICI – ĠANNI. Cherished and unfading memories of a very beloved husband, father and grandfather, tomorrow the first anniversary of his passing away, August 17, 2019. Fondly remembered by his beloved wife Pauline, his children Hermann and his wife Joan, Kurt and his wife Rosella, his grandchildren, Iona, Racquel, Yves, Alicia and Samyrah. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Monday, August 17, at 6.30pm, at Attard parish church. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG. In ever loving memory of JOSEPH and ANTONIA on the 40th and 21st anniversary respectively of their demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Joe, Lina, Licia, Doris, Jane and all the family. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

CAMENZULI. In loving memory of our beloved BERNARD on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by his wife Joyce, his children Sarah Jayne and Sean and their spouses. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Sunday, August 16, at 7pm, at St Julians parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DESPOTT – ANNE. Cherished and loving memories, of our dear mother on the 22nd anniversary of her demise, on August 18. Children Maurice, Jean, Tania and Analise and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA – VICKY. In loving memory of a wonderful and beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the seventh anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered and greatly missed. Her children and their families. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA – VICKY. In loving memory of a wonderful and beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the seventh anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered and greatly missed. Grace, Joanna, Teresa, Elizabeth, Edward, Peter, Christopher and their families. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD – LENA, née Sanfilippo. In loving memory on the 39th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Fr Francis Mifsud, Miriam, Shirley and family.

SAMUEL – GEORGE. Precious and unfading memories of our dearest dad who passed away on August 19, 2009. His family. “And think of him as living in the hearts of those he touched for nothing loved is ever lost and he was loved so much.”

SCIBERRAS – CLEMENT. Unfaded memories of a beloved husband and father who passed away 18 years ago on August 18, 2002. Deeply missed by his wife Mary, his children Adrian and Raffaella, in-laws and his five grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TONNA BARTHET. In loving memory of dearest MONICA whose first anniversary falls on Tuesday, August 18. We will never forget you because you were the very best. You still are and always will be. You pray for us, you are very close to us, a most loving and lovely sister greatly missed by Margaret, Therese, Grace and all her beloved family. The 6.30pm Mass on Tuesday, August 18, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of Monica’s soul.

ZAMMIT TABONA – MARIA. In loving memory of a loving mother on the sixth anniversary of her death. So sadly missed, always in our thoughts and prayers. Joseph, Susan, Jennifer and David, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

