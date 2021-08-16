Obituaries

CAVALLO. On August 14, at his residence, VICTOR, of Sliema, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn her great loss, his wife Miriam nèe Zammit Gauci, his daughters Ann and her husband John, Therese and her husband Sergio, Catherine and her husband Simon, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other rela-tives, friends and his wife’s carer, Shirley. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, August 18, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata. No flowers by request but donations to the Salesians, of Sliema, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PARNIS. THOMAS passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Marie, his daughters Nicola and Amanda and their husbands Richard and Jim, his precious grandchildren Georgina, Zoe, Alexander, Amelia, Anoushka and their partners, his great-granddaughter Willa, his much-loved Maltese family, his brothers Louis and Charles, his sister Pera and his sisters-in- law Violet and Victoria and his brother-in-law Lawrence, all his nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and carers Diane, Lora and Martin. Forever in our hearts. Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, August 17, at the parish church of Christ the King, Paola, at 8.30am. The family ask that instead of flowers, charitable donations are sent to the cancer fund at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

On the occasion of the trigesima die since the passing of ALFRED GRISCTI, a Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today, Monday, August 16, at 6.30pm, at the St John Bosco Salesian Oratory, St John Bosco Street, Sliema. Family and friends are welcome. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CAMENZULI. In loving memory of our beloved BERNARD on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by his wife Joyce, his children Sarah Jayne and Sean and their spouses. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Monday, August 16, at 7pm, at St Julian’s parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR DESAIN – ANTHONY. The Marquis ANTHONY CASSAR DESAIN, on the 21st anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Vivien, Mark, Rachel, Jason, Nadyne, Angela and Max. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA – VICKY. In loving memory of a wonderful and beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the eighth anniversary of her passing away. Fondly re-membered and greatly missed. Grace, Joanna, Teresa, Elizabeth, Edward, Peter, Christopher and their families. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT TABONA – MARIA. In loving memory of a loving mother on the seventh anniversary of her death. So sadly missed, always in our thoughts and prayers. Joseph, Susan, Jennifer and David, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Closed for summer holidays. Re-opens Monday, August 23.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.