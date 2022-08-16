Obituary

MICALLEF. On August 14, at Christus Sacerdos Home for the Clergy, the very Rev. Canon GIUSEPPE, of Birkirkara, went to meet the Risen Lord whom he served in the priesthood for 67 years, at the age of 90. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his brothers and sisters Maria, Helen, Paul and his wife Lily, Gemma, Maryanne and her husband Leonard Farrugia, Carmelo and his wife Mildred, Victor and his wife Vivianne and Tony and his wife Doreen, nephews and nieces, cousins among whom is Fr Nerik Muscat OCD, other relatives, members of the clergy, especially the Birkirkara Collegiate Chapter, and numerous friends. Tomorrow, Wednesday, August 17, his body will lie in repose at the church of St Paul, Valley Road, Birkirkara, from 8.30am onwards, for the faithful to pay their last respects. A cortège will then leave for St Helen’s Collegiate Basilica, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated by His Grace the Archbishop at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Dar tal-Kleru will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks go to Il-Qaddejja taċ-Ċenaklu and all the staff at Dar tal-Kleru for their dedication and loving care.

CAMENZULI. In loving memory of our beloved BERNARD on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by his wife Joyce, his children Sarah Jayne and Sean and their spouses. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Tuesday, August 16, at 7pm, at St Julian’s parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR DESAIN – ANTHONY. The Marquis ANTHONY CASSAR DESAIN, on the 22nd anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Vivien, Mark, Rachel, Jason, Nadyne, Angela and Max.

GALEA – VICKY. In loving memory of a wonderful and beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the ninth anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered and greatly missed. Her children and their families. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD – LENA née Sanfilippo. Lovingly remembered on the 41st anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Fr Frans Mifsud, Miriam, Shirley and family.

ZAMMIT TABONA – MARIA. In loving memory of a loving mother on the eighth anniversary of her death. So sadly missed, always in our thoughts and prayers. Joseph, Susan, Jennifer and David, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

WAYNE VELLA on the 12th anniversary of his call to eternal life. A beautiful soul, a beacon of light, An example and courage for most. A short lived, Yet an extraordinary life. Endlessly loved by all his dearest family and all who knew him. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to participate in a Mass for the repose of his soul on Wednesday, August 17, at 7pm at the Assumption church, Mġarr.

