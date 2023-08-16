Obituaries

MICALLEF TRIGONA. On August 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, Dr ANTHONY MICALLEF TRIGONA, aged 90, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his son Raphael and his wife Marisa, his daughter Angelica and her husband John Vassallo, his beloved grandsons, Luke, Sean and Adam, his sister-in-law Josephine and her husband Mario Padovani, his sister-in-law Elizabeth Messina Ferrante, his brother-in-law Frank Salt, nephews and nieces and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, August 17, at 8am for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to the MAU1 staff at Mater Dei Hospital for their exceptional care, and heartfelt thanks to all the team at Simblija Care Home and especially the Butterfly Dementia Ward, for their constant dedication and loving care.

GEORGE GRECH (Honorary President of La Stella Band, Victoria, Gozo), aged 95, on August 12th, born in Victoria, Gozo and resided at Santa Venera, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his son Pierre and his wife Anna, his daughter Georgette and husband Renè, grandchildren Giorgio and Svetlana, Jeanelle and Pascal, Elisa and Lukas, Andrè and Manuela, Yvonne and Zachary and great-grandchildren, Giulia and Bettina, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, August 17, at 2pm, for St George`s Collegiata parish church, Qormi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CAMENZULI. In loving memory of our beloved BERNARD on the eighth anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by his wife Joyce, his children Sarah Jayne and Sean and their spouses. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 7pm at St Julian’s parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR DESAIN – ANTHONY, the Marquis Cassar Desain, on the 23rd anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Vivien, Mark and Nadyne, Rachel, Jason and Angela and Max.

GALEA – VICKY. In loving memory of a wonderful and beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 10th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered and greatly missed. Grace, Joanna, Teresa, Elizabeth, Edward, Peter, Christopher and their families. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD – LENA, née Sanfilippo. Lovingly remembered on the 42nd anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Fr Frans Mifsud, Miriam, Shirley and family.

ZAMMIT TABONA – MARIA. In loving memory of a loving mother on the ninth anniversary of her death. So sadly missed, always in our thoughts and prayers. Joseph, Susan, Jennifer and David, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

WAYNE VELLA - on the 13th anniversary of his call to eternal life. A beautiful soul, a beacon of light, An example and courage for most. A short lived, Yet an extraordinary life. Endlessly loved by all his dearest family and all who knew him. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to participate in a Mass for the repose of his soul tomorrow, August 17, at 7pm at the Assumption church, Mġarr.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.