Obituary

de KORTE. On August 10, NICOLE, aged 32, unex­pectedly passed away at her home in Deventer, The Netherlands. She battled long against her illnesses. She will be missed sorely by her mother Liliana Spiteri, her father Evert de Korte, her brothers Martijn and his partner Tessa, Remco and his partner Marion, her aunts, uncles, cousins, nephew and niece, both in Malta and in The Netherlands, and her many friends around the globe. The cremation service will take place in The Netherlands today, Saturday, August 17. Later in the year a memorial service will be held in Malta for her family and friends. May she rest in eternal peace.

In Memoriam

AMBROGIO. Remembering today our dear auntie MARY on the 24th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her nephews and nieces. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FABRI – CHRISTINE. In loving memory of a dear wife, mother and grandmother on the fifth anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her husband Alfred, her son Simon and his wife Rosa Eva, her daughter Angela and her husband Simon Montanaro and her beloved grandchildren David, Emma and Nick.

GALEA. Treasured memories of EDMEA, née Magri Overend, a dear mother and grandmother, especially today, the anniversary of her demise. Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Mima, Cynthia and Claire.

GRIFFITHS – ROSE. Treasured memories of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today being the third anniversary of her death. Forever in our hearts. Fondly remembered by her loving family.

VELLA BRINCAT. In loving memory of our much loved sister EVELYN, née Portelli, one year since she went to Heaven. Much to mourn, but many memories to treasure, dearest sister Evelyn, thank you for being. You gave our lives beauty and you will live forever in our hearts. Until we meet again. Rosalie, Frank, Maryanne, Anna-Maria, Patricia, Rita.

