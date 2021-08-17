Obituaries

CAVALLO. On August 14, at his residence, VICTOR, of Sliema, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss, his wife Miriam née Zammit Gauci, his daughters Ann and her husband John, Therese and her husband Sergio, Catherine and her husband Simon, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives, friends and his wife’s carer Shirley. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, August 18, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but dona-tions to the Salesians, of Sliema, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MAGRO. On August 15, ALBERT, aged 86. He will always be loved and remembered by his son Tonio and his wife Anna, Sandro and his wife Heidi, grandchildren Keith, Karl, Benjamin, Rachael and Michaela, great-granddaughter Abigail, his siblings and in-laws, their respective families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.Funeral præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, August 18, at Gżira parish church, at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MUSCAT. On August 14, at St Vincent De Paul Residence, HELEN, former midwife, aged 82, of Siġġiewi, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sisters and brothers, Carmen and her husband Michael, Stella and her husband Giljan, Nicholas and Agnes, Rita and her husband Godwin, Mario and his wife Rose, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.The funeral leaves St Vincent De Paul Residence tomorrow, Wednesday, August 18, at 3.30pm for St Nicholas parish church, Siġġiewi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 4pm, followed by interment in the family grave at the Siġġiewi cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated.Lord, grant her eternal rest.

WILLIE. On August 4, at UK hospital, JOHN, aged 84, passed away peacefully away after a short illness. He leaves to mourn his loss his partner Mavis. His sisters Edwina and Violet and his brother Walter and their respective families.Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

FABRI – CHRISTINE. In loving memory of a dear wife, mother and grandmother on the seventh anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her husband Alfred, her son Simon and his wife Rosa-Eva, her daughter Angela and her husband Simon Montanaro and her beloved grandchildren David, Emma and Nick.

GALEA. Treasured and unfading memories of EDMEA, née Magri Overend, a dear mother and grandmother, especially today, the anniversary of her demise. Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Mima, Cynthia and Claire.

GRIFFITHS. In loving memory of a dearest mother, ROSE, who went to meet the risen Lord five years ago today. Always loved and remembered by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

