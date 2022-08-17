Obituary

BRINCAT. On August 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, IMELDA, aged 96, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved nieces Carmen and her husband Oliver, Therese and Victoria, her great-nephews and nieces Daphne, Trevor, Clarissa, Andrew, Ana-Clara, Vanessa, Matthew, Benji and Max, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, August 18, at 8am, for Marija Annunzjata, parish church, Balzan, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AMBROGIO. Remembering today our dear auntie Mary on her anniversary of her death. Always remembered by her nephews and nieces. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FABRI – CHRISTINE. In loving memory of a dear wife, mother and grandmother on the eighth anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her husband Alfred, her son Simon and his wife Rosa-Eva, her daughter Angela and her husband Simon Montanaro and her beloved grandchildren David, Emma and Nick.

GALEA. Treasured memories of EDMEA, née Magri Overend, a dear mother and grandmother, especially today, the anniversary of her demise. Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Mima, Cynthia and Claire.

GRIFFITHS. Cherished memories of our beloved ROSE, on the sixth anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by her children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA BRINCAT – EVELYN. Treasured and cherished memories of a loving wife, mother and grandmother on the fourth anniversary of her passing, sadly missed and never forgotten by her family and friends. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

