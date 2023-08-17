Obituaries

MICALLEF TRIGONA. On August 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, Dr ANTHONY MICALLEF TRIGONA, aged 90, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his son Raphael and his wife Marisa, his daughter Angelica and her husband John Vassallo, his beloved grandsons, Luke, Sean and Adam, his sister-in-law Josephine and her husband Mario Padovani, his sister-in-law Elizabeth Messina Ferrante, his brother-in-law Frank Salt, nephews and nieces and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, August 17, at 8am for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to the MAU1 staff at Mater Dei Hospital for their exceptional care, and heartfelt thanks to all the team at Simblija Care Home and especially the Butterfly Dementia Ward, for their constant dedication and loving care.

RIZZO. On August 16, at St Catherine Home, Attard, IVY née Lanfranco, aged 91, widow of Joseph, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her loving and devoted family. She is preceded in death by her beloved son Anthony and by her great-grandson Cesco Borg. She leaves to mourn her great loss, her daughters Anita and her husband Josef Camilleri, Roberta and her husband John Tua, her daughter-in-law Heidi widow of her son Anthony, her grandchildren Gaston and Justine Camilleri, Fae and Frank Borg, Luke and Stephanie Rizzo, Clarissa and Kurt Loporto, Carl Tua and Nicola Mattocks, Julia and Daniel Farrugia, together with her great-grandchildren Violet, Pio, Matteo, Bea, Tina, Alexandra, Sebastian Anthony, Louisa, Peter, Alice and Timothy, who were all her pride and joy. She also leaves to mourn her loss her sisters-in-law Doris Rizzo and Tessie Zahra, her nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Catherine Home, Attard, on Saturday, August 19, for Balzan parish church, where funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Research, Innovation and Development Trust of the University of Malta - Anthony Rizzo Fund, that supports invaluable research on ALS, would be truly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks go to the Dominican Nuns and Carers at St. Catherine Home for their dedication and care.

TABONE. On August 15, JOSEPH NICHOLAS, aged 92, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife, Georgia, his daughters Angela and her husband Michael Anthony, Theresa Cremona and Anne Marie and her husband Andrew Fenech Azzopardi, his grandchildren, Liana and her husband Michael, Thomas and his wife Victoria, Kyra and her husband Steve and Nicola and his great-grandchildren Zak, Ella and Olivia, his brother Colin and his wife Nadia, his brothers-in-law Joseph and Charles Cassar and their respective families and other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves The Imperial, Sliema, on Saturday, August 19, at 8.15am, for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

FABRI – CHRISTINE. In loving memory of a dear wife, mother, and grandmother on the ninth anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her husband Alfred, her son Simon and his wife Rosa-Eva, her daughter Angela and her husband Simon Montanaro and her beloved grandchildren David, Emma, and Nick.

VELLA BRINCAT – EVELYN. Treasured and cherished memories of a loving wife, mother and grandmother on the fifth anniversary of her passing, sadly missed and never forgotten by her family and friends. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

WAYNE VELLA on the 13th anniversary of his call to eternal life. A beautiful soul, a beacon of light, An example and courage for most. A short lived, Yet an extraordinary life. Endlessly loved by all his dearest family and all who knew him. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to participate in a Mass for the repose of his soul today, August 17, at 7pm at the Assumption church, Mġarr.

