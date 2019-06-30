Obituaries

MALLIA. On August 16, FRANCES of Msida, aged 73, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Loved and remembered by her husband Emanuel, her children Edwidge and her husband Adrian, Robert and his wife Denise, Christine and her husband Charles and Colette and her husband Felib, her grandchildren Petra, Miguel, Amy, Karl and Elena, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, August 19, at 7.45am for St Francis church, Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MALLIA. On August 16, GEORGINA, of Gżira, aged 70, passed peacefully away at her residence, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Lawrence, her daughters Vanessa and her husband Kevin, Alexia and her husband Arnold, her grandsons James, Luke, Julian, Joseph Lawrence and Jeremy, her brothers and sister Joseph and his wife Romilda, Louise and her husband Edwin, and Martin, her in-laws, Joseph and his wife Phyllis, Edgar and his wife Rita, Mario and his wife Rosette, Frans and his wife Louise, Maryanne and her husband Raymond, Gino and his wife Yvonne, their families, all other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, August 19, at 8am, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Gżira, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at St George cemetery, Naxxar. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG MALLIA – PAUL and GIUSA. In loving memory of our dearest parents on the anniversary of their demise. Fondly remembered by their family. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – Maestro GIUSEPPE CAMILLERI, 19.8.1976. A beloved father forever remembered with love and gratitude. Rest in the musical home of the Lord. Violet, Antoinette.

DESPOTT – ANNE. Treasured memories of a beloved mother, today the 21st anniversary of her demise, now joined by her son Karl. Her children Maurice, Jean, Tania and Analise, and their respective families.

MICALLEF. In loving memory of ALFRED on the 35th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace. His family.

PACE – EDITH, née Borg. Ever loving and cherished memories of a dear mother and grandmother who went to meet the Risen Lord on August 19, 2012. Her daughter Joan and David and grandsons Zachary, Bernie and Jonathan.

SAID – POLLY. In loving memory, on the 12th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Her family.

SCIBERRAS – CLEMENT. In loving memory, today his 17th anniversary. Never forgotten by his wife Mary, his children Adrian and Raffaella, in-laws and his five grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

