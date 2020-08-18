Obituaries

GRECH-TRAPANI. On August 15, notary ANTHONY (also known as Tony), aged 69, during a holiday in Vienna, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of

Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his sisters Maria wife of Lino Ciantar, Anna and Piero Grech, Sylvana wife of Tony Psaila, his nephew and nieces, Daniela wife of Marcus Muscat-Baron, Michael Psaila and Anndrea, Erika wife of Antoine Schembri and Sarah wife of Alan Brincat, besides his dear cousins and friends. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to

the Salesians House Osanna Pia, Sliema, would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PEREGIN. On August 16, VINCENT, aged 93, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Lilian, his children Joseph and his wife Joseanne, MaryAnne and her husband Robert Ellul, John, Louise and her husband Paul Pace O’Shea, his 10 grand-children and four great- grandchildren, and Iris, the widow of his late brother Charles.

Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am to-morrow, Wednesday, August 19, at the Carmelite parish church in Balluta followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Little Sisters of the Poor, Ħamrun, would be appreciated.

Donations can be made through direct deposits on APS Bank account Little Sisters of the Poor – number 101-35618520010. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Special thanks to all the staff at Zammit Clapp Home for their care and dedication.

In Memoriam

BONNICI – Joseph (Bunny). Treasured memories of a dear Dad and Nannu on the eighth anniversary of his passing away. May he rest in peace. Peter Paul, Veronica, Anthony, Julian and Hannah.

GRIFFITHS. Treasured and unfading memories of our dearest ROSE, today the fourth anniversary of her death. Never forgotten and so sadly missed by all her family.

SAID – POLLY. In loving memory, on the 13th anni-versary of her demise. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Her family.

TONNA BARTHET. In loving memory of dearest MONICA whose first anniversary falls today – Tuesday, August 18. We will never forget you because you were the very best. You still are and always will be. You pray for us, you are very close to us, a most loving and lovely sister greatly missed by Margaret, Therese, Grace and all her beloved family. The 6.30pm Mass on Tuesday, August 18, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of Monica’s soul.

