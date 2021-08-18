Obituaries

SAMMUT. On August 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, RITA née Cutajar, of Balzan, aged 93, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her dear husband Emanuel. Her children John, Anna wife of Stephen Montefort, Ray and his wife Marie. Her beloved granddaughters Maxine wife of Jean Paul Zahra, Corinne, Julia and Samuel Firth. Her precious great-grandchildren Jacob and Arianne. Her brother Joe of Australia, in-laws, nephews and nieces, family and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, August 19, at 8.45am, for St Theresa Sanctuary, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.15am followed by interment at Balzan cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to charitable institutions would be appreciated. It is the family’s wish that black should not be worn. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to all the staff in Ward MAU3 at MDH.

SAMMUT. On August 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, VINCENT, of Birkirkara residing in Iklin, aged 88, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Ines, his children Tony and his wife Marianne, Godfrey and his wife Glorian, Josette and her husband Mario, grandchildren Lynn, Ryan, Charisse, Corinne, Ylenia and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, August 19, at 9.30am, for St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONNICI – JOSEPH (Bunny). In ever loving memory of an amazing dad and granddad. Sadly missed and forever in our hearts. Peter Paul, Veronica, Anthony, Julian and Hannah. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAID – POLLY. In loving memory, on the 14th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Her family.

VELLA. In loving memory of MICHAEL, 19-4-2014, of Żabbar, in his 76th year. Beloved husband of Angela née Zammit, dearly loved father of Martin, Josette and Anna Maria and their respective husbands George Farrugia and Anthony Plant and grand-children Oriana and her sister Jasmine Farrugia, Nicole and her brother Christian Plant, relatives and friends.

“Death is life’s high meed” (John Keats).

May he rest in eternal peace.

