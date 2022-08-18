Obituary

ABELA. On August 13, KEVIN, aged 43, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Anabel née Darmanin, his son Neil Anthony, his parents Maria and Peter Paul, his brother Roderick and his wife Charlene, his parents-in-law Dorothy and Godwin, his brothers-in-law Chris and his wife Tiziana and Karl, cousins, other relatives, friends and colleagues. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, August 20, at 9am for San Ġorġ Preca parish church, Swatar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at San Andrea Cemetery, Żebbuġ. Donations to St Joseph Home, Santa Venera, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONNICI – Major JOE BONNICI (Bunny). In ever loving memory of a special dad and grandad especially today, the 10th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and forever in our hearts. Peter Paul, Veronica, Anthony, Julian and Hannah. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MACIEJOWSKI. Our darling IVOR was tragically taken from us on 18-8-2020, alongside his soul mate Chris. You were and always will be an inspiration to all of us. You are simply our beautiful Ivor, so dearly loved, so intensely missed, and held so deeply in our hearts forever. Your loving family.

SAID – POLLY. In loving memory on the 15th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Her family.

SCERRI. In sweet remembrance of our dear parents ROSARIO and MARY on the anniversary of their meeting the Lord. Their children and families. May they rest in peace. A prayer is kindly solicited.

Dear husband on your first anniversary in Heaven - JOSEPH GRISCTI I sit here and ponder how very muchI’d like to talk with you todayThere are so many thingsThat we didn’t get to say.I know how much you care for me And how much I care for youAnd each time that I think of youI know you’ll miss me too. An angel came and took you by the hand, and said Your place was ready in Heaven, far above... And you had to leave behind, all those you dearly loved You had so much to live for, you had so much to do... It still seems impossible that God was taking you. And though your life on earth is past, in ‘Heaven it starts anew You’ll live for all eternity, just as God has promised you. And though you’ve walked through Heaven’s gateWe are far apart, For every time I think of you, You’re right here, deep within my heart.Your wife Rita

