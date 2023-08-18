OBITUARIES

NAPIER. On August 9, in Kew, London, JOHN, died peacefully, aged 89. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Sue (Cecily, née Mortimer), his children James and Jessica, their families, relatives and friends.

The funeral will be held on September 1, at 11am, at St Luke’s church, The Avenue, Kew. For those wishing to join online, a link will be available.

May he rest in peace.

RIZZO. On August 16, at St Catherine Home, Attard, IVY née Lanfranco, aged 91, widow of Joseph, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her loving and devoted family. She is preceded in death by her beloved son Anthony and by her great-grandson Cesco Borg. She leaves to mourn her great loss, her daughters Anita and her husband Josef Camilleri, Roberta and her husband John Tua, her daughter-in-law Heidi widow of her son Anthony, her grandchildren Gaston and Justine Camilleri, Fae and Frank Borg, Luke and Stephanie Rizzo, Clarissa and Kurt Loporto, Carl Tua and Nicola Mattocks, Julia and Daniel Farrugia, together with her great-grandchildren Violet, Pio, Matteo, Bea, Tina, Alexandra, Sebastian Anthony, Louisa, Peter, Alice and Timothy, who were all her pride and joy. She also leaves to mourn her loss her sisters-in-law Doris Rizzo and Tessie Zahra, her nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves St Catherine Home, Attard, tomorrow, Saturday, August 19, for Balzan parish church, where funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Research, Innovation and Development Trust of the University of Malta ‒ Anthony Rizzo Fund, that supports invaluable research on ALS, would be truly appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Special thanks go to the Dominican Nuns and Carers at St Catherine Home for their dedication and care.

TABONE. On August 15, JOSEPH NICHOLAS, aged 92, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife, Georgia, his daughters Angela and her husband Michael Anthony, Theresa Cremona and Anne Marie and her husband Andrew Fenech Azzopardi, his grandchildren, Liana and her husband Michael, Thomas and his wife Victoria, Kyra and her husband Steve and Nicola and his great-grandchildren Zak, Ella and Olivia, his brother Colin and his wife Nadia, his brothers-in-law Joseph and Charles Cassar and their respective families and other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves The Imperial, Sliema, tomorrow, Saturday, August 19, at 8.15am, for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

WOODS. On August 17, at Dar tal-Isperanza, Mosta home for the elderly, MARY née Attard, of Valletta, aged 90, widow of Paul Woods, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons Joseph and JeanPierre, their wives Sonja and Jacqueline and her grandchildren Alison, Nadine, Lindsey, Daniel, Marco and Kimberly, her brother Dominic, her sisters Rita and Tessie, their families, relatives, in-laws and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Dar tal-Isperanza, Mosta, tomorrow, Saturday, August 19, for St Paul’s Shipwreck church, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Special thanks to all the staff at Dar tal-Isperanza for their dedication and care.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

BONNICI – Major JOE (Bunny) BONNICI. In ever loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather especially today, the 11th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and forever in our hearts. Peter Paul, Veronica, Anthony, Julian and Hannah. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAID – POLLY. In loving memory, on the 16th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Her family.

SCERRI. In sweet remembrance of our dear parents ROSARIO and MARY on the anniversary of their meeting the Lord. Their children and families. May they rest in peace. A prayer is kindly solicited.